Lego fan convention coming to Kissimmee in 2023

Lego lovers will gather in March for the Orlando Brick Convention, an event with building zones, displays and special appearances by Lego masters. The event, spread over two days, will be held at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.

“Brick Convention is an event like none other. From spaceships, to cities, to castles, to landscapes, and more. There’s something for everyone to see,” convention founder Greyson Riley Beights writes on the event website .

“What you see at these events are amazing. And what you leave with is an inspiration like no other. The inspiration to build, the inspiration to build as far as your imagination will take you,” Beights says.

There are additional Lego conventions planned for Minneapolis; Memphis, Tennessee; West Warwick, Rhode Island; Cleveland; Springfield, Massachusetts; and Mobile, Alabama, in 2023.

A portion of the proceeds from the conventions will be donated to Creations for Charity, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that buys Lego sets for underprivileged children during the holidays.

There will be two three-hour sessions of the Florida event on both March 18 and March 19. Each session will have identical exhibits and activities. Tickets are valid for specific days and time periods only.

Admission tickets are $15 online and $18 at the door.

For tickets or more information, go to brickconvention.com/orlando .

