Get this 50-inch 4K TV for $230 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday
We might as well call 2022 the year of the cheap TV, as prices have come down considerably, and shoppers have had ample opportunities to buy televisions on the cheap. We saw a slew of great bargains during Black Friday weekend, and now the Cyber Monday deals have arrived to give you another chance to build or upgrade your home entertainment setup. If you’re shopping for a cheap TV that’s a great fit for a small living room or similar space in your home, then the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale has the 50-inch Hisense R6G 4K Roku TV marked down to just $230 right now, giving you a $60 savings on its original $290 price.
Cyber Monday just blessed us with a 50-inch QLED TV for $288
Cyber Monday deals are always a great chance to buy a TV for less, and we’re super excited about this one. Over at Walmart right now, you can buy an Onn. 50-inch QLED TV for just $288, saving you $90 off the usual price of $378. Being able to buy a QLED TV for so little easily makes this one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals around. Snap it up now before you miss out or read on while we take you through what to expect.
You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 for Cyber Monday (seriously)
As we continue to monitor Cyber Monday deals, we’ve found a great one at Walmart on the Apple Watch SE, a smartwatch that has a lot of features without hurting you too much in the price department. In fact, while this deal is still on, you can pick one up for just $149. That’s $130 down from the typical price of $279. You won’t get another chance to buy the Apple Watch SE for this cheap because there are no more major shopping events happening this year. If you missed out on Black Friday, don’t pass on this offer, especially if you want to get the smartwatch before the holidays.
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get an iPhone for $99
It’s a deal that keeps getting better and better as time passes. You can get an iPhone SE (2020 edition) that is locked to Straight Talk, one of America’s best prepaid phone plans, for only $99 at Walmart. That’s $50 off of the standard price of the locked phone at $149 and way lower than you’ll be able to get an unlocked iPhone SE for, but you need to hurry if you want to avail yourself of it because similar offers are already sold out. Thanks to being part of Cyber Monday phone deals, this is the lowest price yet on this particular phone, but today’s your last chance to take advantage of it. There’s no other major shopping event remaining this year, so you should buy the iPhone SE now to get it in time for the holidays.
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
Save $1,000 on this 85-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV for Cyber Monday
The official Black Friday sales have come and gone, but savvy holiday shoppers know what that means: It’s time for Cyber Monday deals. Originally an online counterpart to Black Friday, the two events now tend to blend together as Black Friday sales increasingly take place online, so we’re already seeing Cyber Monday bargains on all sorts of electronics, from gaming gear to home theater equipment. That means that if your home cinema room could use a big-screen TV — and we mean big — then you need to check out the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV, which is on sale right now at Walmart for $1,998 after a huge $1,002 discount.
Why a Kindle Paperwhite is the best $100 you can spend on Cyber Monday
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are prime times throughout the year to get mobile tech at lower-than-usual prices. That means there are ample Cyber Monday phone deals, tablet deals, and smartwatch deals. But those aren’t the only mobile gadgets you can buy for cheap. Also available at a discount today is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
This TCL soundbar with subwoofer is a steal at $59 for Cyber Monday
To complete your home theater you need more than the best TV, you also need great sound. That’s why we’ve been looking at speakers, soundbars, and all of the greatest Cyber Monday Subwoofer deals to get you the equipment you really need. Today, we want to highlight the TCL Alto 5+ soundbar with wireless subwoofer combo that you can find at Walmart. They usually sell for $80, but re only $59 while this deal lasts. That’s a savings of over 25% ($21) off the standard $80 price, so if you want to complete your sound system on the cheap, this is the time to do it.
This Asus gaming laptop is a steal at $600 for Cyber Monday
PC gamers used to thumb their noses at gaming laptops, and given the limitations of mobile computer hardware that existed in the past, you really can’t blame them. It’s no easy task to fit a bunch of beefy hardware into a slim laptop chassis, but times have changed, and you can even get good budget-friendly gaming laptops that are capable of running the latest games at good settings. The Asus TUF F15 is one of them, and Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals have this RTX 3050 gaming laptop marked down to just $600 right now after a $200 savings on its $800 sticker price. Here’s why we think this one is a definite buy.
The ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Illuminating Serum That’s Like an Eraser For Your Skin Is 40% Off For Another Day
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Sorry, moisturizer. In our humble opinion, serums are the GOAT of skincare products. Not only do they give your complexion an ethereal cosmic glow, but these products also tackle some of the most annoying skin concerns at the same time—looking at you, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Because serums are formulated with high concentrations, they absorb quickly into the skin. That means you can easily layer other skincare products on top, without worrying that tackiness and stickiness will spoil...
You can still get a Cyber Monday VR gift—save $120 on the Meta Quest 2 bundle at Amazon
Snag the Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle with Beat Saber for less at Amazon with this last-chance Cyber Monday. deal
Even the Apple AirTag is discounted for Cyber Monday 2022
One of Apple’s most valuable products is the AirTag, especially if you’re very prone to losing things all the time. Luckily, there are a few great Cyber Monday deals, like this one from Walmart, bringing them down to $25 from $30. While that’s not a substantial discount, we don’t often see deals on it, and it makes a big difference if you plan to buy two or three at a time, which some might feel compelled to do given how rare deals on the AirTag are. It’s also a great gift if you buy one for yourself and a friend or family member, and if you order it now, you’ll likely get it before Christmas.
You can get this 65-inch QLED TV for $398 if you’re fast enough
Cyber Monday deals don’t really get much better than being able to buy a huge Onn. 65-inch QLED TV for $398 instead of $568 at Walmart. A massive saving of $170, this is a great chance to embrace QLED technology for less than usual. You’re going to need to be fast though as this TV is already hugely popular and liable to sell out. Here’s a quick look at why it’s worth it.
Get a SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB SSD for a ridiculous price today
Here’s an insane Cyber Monday deal that perhaps doesn’t look like that much of a deal at first glance, given that we’re talking about a $350 hard drive. But look a little closer and you’ll see that B&H Photo has this on sale for something like 65 percent off.
This 65-inch OLED TV Cyber Monday deal is the one to beat
Cyber Monday is right around the corner, but we already have a frontrunner for the offer to beat among the Cyber Monday TV deals: Best Buy’s $600 discount for the 65-inch LG B2 Series OLED 4K TV, which brings its price down to $1,300 from its original price of $1,900. We expect this bargain to sell quickly, so to make sure that you don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup, finalize your purchase as soon as you can.
Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals: iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini
If you missed out on Black Friday deals, today is officially your last chance to snap up the best Cyber Monday deals, before they’re gone for good. We’re seeing some amazing Cyber Monday iPad deals, with discounts on everything from the iPad Mini to the iPad Air, and some of the deals we saw on these tablets on Black Friday sold out fast. So there’s no time like right now to grab yourself a great deal. If you want to save some extra cash, you can grab a model from a few years ago — or if the newest and shiniest iPad is all you’ll settle for, don’t worry as it’s on sale too. If you’re not married to Apple as a manufacturer, you should browse our other Cyber Monday tablet deals as well. Don’t forget this is the last major sales event of the year, so if you order today, your new iPad should still arrive in time for the holidays.
Save $350 on the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop for Cyber Monday
With this year’s Cyber Monday deals out in full force, it’s a great time to dive in and shop if you’re hunting for some great discounts. There are a ton of Cyber Monday laptop deals to browse, and this is your last chance to take advantage of one if you missed out on Black Friday because it’s the last major shopping event of the year. Keep an eye on the feed at Digital Trends, and we’ll help you find unmissable offers, like this deal on HP’s Spectre 2-in-1 laptop that saves you $350 off. Normally $1,250, it’s all yours for $900, but we’re not quite sure how long it’s going to last because deals of the same caliber are already gone, so act soon. If you purchase it now, you’ll get the laptop in time for the holidays.
Asus launches world’s lightest 14-inch laptop with monster battery life
Asus just launched its latest flagship business laptop, the ExpertBook B9, which it claims is the lightest of its kind at just 1.94 pounds. Designed specifically for on-the-go executives and professionals needing a lightweight laptop that doesn’t sacrifice power, endurance, durability, and sustainability, the ExpertBook B9 seems to be Asus’ greatest effort at a highly reliable and sustainable laptop.
Cyber Monday is your excuse to get Samsung’s stylish Frame TV
We’re quickly approaching Cyber Monday, which will likely be the last chance to purchase luxury items that are out of our price ranges for the rest of the year. Samsung’s The Frame TV is definitely a luxury item, but it has some incredible price cuts right now that give you a great excuse to buy one. Every single size of The Frame TV is on sale during Cyber Monday TV deals. Whether you want a small picture-frame-sized one to blend into your living room or a massive 85-inch one to be the centerpiece of your home theater, you’ll be saving tons if you shop Cyber Monday deals.
