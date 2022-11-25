If you missed out on Black Friday deals, today is officially your last chance to snap up the best Cyber Monday deals, before they’re gone for good. We’re seeing some amazing Cyber Monday iPad deals, with discounts on everything from the iPad Mini to the iPad Air, and some of the deals we saw on these tablets on Black Friday sold out fast. So there’s no time like right now to grab yourself a great deal. If you want to save some extra cash, you can grab a model from a few years ago — or if the newest and shiniest iPad is all you’ll settle for, don’t worry as it’s on sale too. If you’re not married to Apple as a manufacturer, you should browse our other Cyber Monday tablet deals as well. Don’t forget this is the last major sales event of the year, so if you order today, your new iPad should still arrive in time for the holidays.

1 DAY AGO