Vets warn about feeding pets Thanksgiving food scraps

By Matt Mathias
 4 days ago

After a Thanksgiving meal, it’s easy to slide some of your leftovers to the family dog and let them clean your plate, but veterinarians warn some foods you likely had on your plate might be dangerous for your pet.

Ruth Thompson from the ANNA Shelter gave us some insight on what her vet said about feeding table scraps to your furry friend. This time of year, it becomes more common for veterinarians to see dogs and cats come in after being fed unsafe foods.

“We’ve gotten calls about dogs ingesting rock salt, dogs ingesting all kinds of table foods, scraps and getting into the garbage. Definitely want to make sure all of that stuff is put away,” said Ruth Thompson, founder and director, the ANNA Shelter.

For some pet owners, what the owner gets, the dog gets as well, but Dr. Ziegler, the staff veterinarian of the ANNA Shelter, told Ruth Thompson there’s some danger involved.

Sisters of St. Joseph holds 34th year of Thanksgiving dinner delivery

So what should be safe and what should people avoid?

“Turkey, mashed potatoes, any of the vegetables are okay as a treat. She said to stay away from things with butter and a lot of salt and a lot of fatty foods, absolutely no fried turkey, but she did say absolutely no bones either of any kind. She said the bones can cause pancreatitis and perforation in different organs,” Thompson added.

Despite concerns with table foods, some are all right for your four-legged friend in small doses. As long as you’re avoiding processed foods with added ingredients and seasonings, you should be in the clear.

“Any of that stuff in small amounts because dogs shouldn’t be used to eating table foods. It can give them explosive diarrhea and other gastrointestinal issues, so you want to make sure it’s just small doses just for a treat,” said Thompson.

Calamari’s, Mercyhurst Prep feed those in need with Thanksgiving meals

Thompson added that being able to share with her dogs safely is special to her.

“I know with me, my dogs get what I get. So I was happy to hear that you could give them a little bit, but I think just like with humans, everything in moderation. I think it’s great that they can at least share somewhat of a special treat with you,” Thompson said.

If you think your pet ate something that it shouldn’t have, contact your vet or reach out to the Northwest PA Pet Emergency Center on West 38th Street.

