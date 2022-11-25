Agatha Christie‘s Legendary Play ’The Mousetrap’ Coming to Broadway in 2023

Agatha Christie ’s landmark thriller “ The Mousetrap ” is the longest-running play in the world, yet it’s never been staged on the Great White Way. That’s about to change as the show — which turns 70 next year — makes its Broadway debut in 2023.

U.K. producer Adam Spiegel and Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum, whose credits include “Rent” and “In the Heights,” will co-produce the New York version of “The Mousetrap.” Full booking and additional production details will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I am thrilled that Agatha Christie’s beloved murder mystery that changed popular theatre and has been a landmark attraction for U.S. visitors to London’s West End for the past 70 years will now be coming to Broadway,” McCollum said in a statement. “I’m excited for the huge Christie fan-base in North America, and for the acting company in New York who will join the esteemed ranks of ‘The Mousetrap’ alumni.” .

Spiegel added, “There can be no better way to mark today’s milestone in ‘The Mousetrap’s’ illustrious run, than to look ahead to a production in New York. I feel after the longest out of town try-out in history, ‘The Mousetrap’ is finally ready to transfer to Broadway.”

“The Mousetrap,” a murder mystery with a famous twist ending, opened in London’s West End in 1952 and ran until COVID forced theaters to close. It reopened in the middle of 2021, once it was safe for stage shows to reopen. Richard Attenborough originated the lead role of Detective Sergeant Trotter, while his wife, Sheila Sim, played Mollie Ralston, the owner of the Monkswell Manor guesthouse, where the play is set.

“The Mousetrap” has been performed over 28,915 times in London, including for Queen Elizabeth II at the 50th anniversary performance. The 70th anniversary touring production of “The Mousetrap” opened at Nottingham Theatre Royal in September 2022 and will perform at over 70 venues throughout the U.K. and Ireland.