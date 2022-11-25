Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
Daily Orange
SU’s special teams unit succeeds in young 2022 season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. With Syracuse tied 2-2 against St. Lawrence early in the second period, Sarah Marchand pulled down an attacker and was called for a holding penalty. Syracuse faced a man-down situation for the second time in the game.
Daily Orange
Football roundtable: Beat writers review SU’s up, then down 2022 season
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Six weeks ago, Syracuse had its best start since 1987. No one expected SU to be undefeated, yet it climbed into the top 15 nationally. But the Orange lost their momentum just as fast as they built it, dealing with constant injuries and a lack of consistent offense en route to a five-game losing streak. They rebounded this past weekend against a poor BC team, and now have a few weeks to prepare for their first bowl game since 2018.
Daily Orange
2 Syracuse players earn weekly CHA honors
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After back-to-back wins against Post over the weekend, two Syracuse players earned College Hockey America honors. Junior forward Sarah Thompson won CHA Forward of the Week for the second time, while freshman Maya D’Arcy won Defenseman of the Week. Both were key contributors in Syracuse’s wins, outscoring Post 16-1 over the two-game stretch.
Daily Orange
Beat writers predict dominant win for No. 16 Illinois
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse dropped to 3-3 with a home loss to Bryant last Saturday as the Bulldogs connected on a floater in the final seconds to escape the JMA Wireless Dome in a stunning win. Freshman point guard Judah Mintz was ejected in the first half, and fellow first-year Justin Taylor came off the bench, dropping a career-high 25 points in 26 minutes. Benny Williams, stricken with a sickness, played only nine minutes, and Mounir Hima, injured, didn’t play for the first time all season.
Daily Orange
The numbers behind SU’s 2022 field hockey season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse’s (16-6, 3-3 Atlantic Coast) season came to a close after its 3-2 shootout loss to Maryland in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Nov. 13. The Orange tied up the game with less than five minutes to play but fell short in the extra session.
Daily Orange
Curt Calov instrumental on both ends in season-high 87 minutes
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Curt Calov scored more points for SU last year as a freshman than any other returning player. But when Colin Biros returned for a fifth year and Lorenzo Boselli transferred in, he found himself absent from the starting lineup despite having the quality that head coach Ian McIntyre said could start at most other programs across the country.
Daily Orange
Georgia Woolley’s strong shooting, ball-handling makes her key offensive piece
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Georgia Woolley scored 24 points in a Queensland State League game matched up against Stephanie Reid. Reid had just finished her collegiate career under Felisha Legette-Jack at Buffalo, and knew the Bulls could use a player like Woolley. Reid called her former coach after the game, telling her to heavily recruit Woolley.
Daily Orange
Damien Alford’s 58-yard touchdown headlines Syracuse’s return to explosive plays
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. It had been developing all evening. A “horrendous” stretch of over 53 minutes led SU to a 2nd-and-5 play at its own 42-yard line. The ensuing play, a dynamic pass from Garrett Shrader and a tremendous showcase of Damien Alford’s speed, was well blocked, perfectly executed and “raised” the intensity of a defensive unit that was sputtering out.
Daily Orange
Despite Justin Taylor’s career-day, Syracuse falls to Bryant 73-72 on last-second layup
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. It started with a slap. After Judah Mintz untangled his leg from a Bryant defender sprawled out on the floor, Doug Edert said something behind him. Mintz responded with a little love tap directed at Edert’s chin before turning back around. Edert countered with a stronger slap on the back of Mintz’s head, and what ensued next was chaos a lengthy meeting between all three referees.
Daily Orange
ACC/SEC Challenge to start in 2023-24 season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. The Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced the creation of the ACC/SEC Challenge for men’s and women’s basketball earlier today. The contests between both conferences will begin in the 2023-24...
Daily Orange
Syracuse loses 3-1 to NC State in final game of 2022
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. With the score knotted at 25-25 in the third set, Martyna Leoniak patiently waited at the back line. She lofted the ball to the middle of the court, which was controlled by Viktoriia Lokhmanhcuk before Lauren Woodford set the ball to Polina Shemanova on the outside.
Daily Orange
Justin Taylor replaces Judah Mintz, but Syracuse loses to Bryant on last-second layup
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. It started with a slap. After Judah Mintz untangled his leg from a Bryant defender sprawled out on the floor, Doug Edert said something behind him. Mintz responded with a little love tap directed at Edert’s chin before turning back around. Edert countered with a stronger slap on the back of Mintz’s head, and what ensued next was a lengthy meeting between all three referees.
Daily Orange
Jannemijn Deutman earned 2nd team all-ACC honors while adjusting to new country
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Jannemijn Deutman wasn’t used to being noticed. Through years of playing field hockey in the Netherlands, she never received individual recognition for her skills. But after a stellar freshman season in Syracuse’s backline, a month ago, Deutman earned Second Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors. She didn’t even know the All-ACC team existed at the time.
Daily Orange
Jesse Edwards notches career-high 21 rebounds in Bryant loss
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Jesse Edwards towered over his man — Bryant’s Antwan Walker — under the hoop. While he had three inches over Walker, Edwards crouched down as guards Justin Taylor and Joe Girard III moved the ball at the top of the key.
Daily Orange
Syracuse sweeps Post with 6-1 win
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Multiple players battled along the boards for the puck before it squirted out to Tatum White. White carried it through the neutral zone, driving forward, starting a Syracuse attack. White looked up, seeing a slashing run from Rayla Clemons right in front of the net. Clemons separated from her marker and White found her on a perfect pass. Clemons controlled the puck, faking out Grace Glasrud in net, sliding it into the open goal to give Syracuse a 1-0 lead.
Daily Orange
Check out these 10 events in the Syracuse area this week
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Stop by the Shaffer Art Building to browse through the Art Market, which will feature student-made ceramics, prints, jewelry and more. Hosted by The Shaped Clay Society and Command Print, the sale will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Daily Orange
SA extends winter clothing drive period to Dec. 2
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The Syracuse University Student Association extended its Fall Into Action winter clothing drive to Dec. 2 in hopes of collecting more items to donate to the local Syracuse community. SA chose to extend...
Daily Orange
SU drama students bring ‘The Little Mermaid’ to Syracuse Stage for holiday season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Melissa Rain Anderson has directed four stage productions of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, so this time she wanted to do something different. “(In) every production, we have built upon new themes and new artistic...
Daily Orange
Jeffrey Scruggs looks to pave path for SU as new Board of Trustees chair
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Even though he didn’t attend Syracuse University, Jeffrey Scruggs said he considers SU family. He remembers attending the first sporting event in the Dome when it opened and going to basketball games at Manley...
Daily Orange
Lockdown drills are a reminder of empty promises in the U.S.
A.L.I.C.E. (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) I have participated in many lockdown drills over my 11 years of school and I have never felt safe in school or during the drill. Instead, I felt trapped. The instructions never change. Sit in the corner that best shields you, next to the...
Comments / 0