MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have had a couple of days of what has felt like constant rain so having a nice and clear day today has been fantastic. If you have any evening plans, you might want to move them outdoors because it will continue to wonder as lows will drop into the mid-40s. Tomorrow will be another copy-and-paste sort of day as we will see highs up into the mid and upper 60s as sunshine will prevail.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO