WTOK-TV
Merrehope hosts Advent Wreath Making event
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sunday was a perfect day to be outside decorating for the holiday season. Merrehope hosted an Advent Wreath Making event Sunday afternoon inviting the public to come out and get festive for Christmas. Alisia McMillan, one of the attendees, said this event was just the thing...
WTOK-TV
Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express makes its way back to the Queen City
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express pulled into union station this morning, offering a way to ring in the holiday season. The train station plans on seeing around seven thousand visitors, and it is free for everyone who stops by, but they will be taking donations for our local Salvation Army.
WTOK-TV
Mingle and Jingle holiday shopping event brings local entrepreneurs together for Small Business Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a gloomy day outside, but that made for a great day for shopping and supporting your local businesses for Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is a day set aside to celebrate small businesses by buying local. Liz Cain, the owner of Gg’s Boutique,...
WTOK-TV
Enrollment this week for TSA PreCheck program at Meridian Regional Airport
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s the holiday season, so many people travel by air to visit loved ones. It also can mean a long process through TSA. Meridian Regional Airport has enrollment set for this week for TSA PreCheck that could save passengers up to 30 minutes of wait time. It’s scheduled for Nov. 29 through Dec. 2. PreCheck clearance means there’s no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. The program costs $78 and the benefits will last five years.
Meridian, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Callaway High School basketball team will have a game with Meridian High School on November 26, 2022, 17:30:00.
WTOK-TV
2022 MHSAA State Football Championships to air on MyTOK2
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State High School Football Championships will be aired on MyTOK2 (11.2) this week. Here’s the schedule for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3: DateTimeClassVisitorHome. Dec. 211 a.m.3ARaleighNoxubee County. Dec. 23 p.m.1ABay SpringsMcEvans. Dec. 27 p.m.5APicayuneWest Point. Dec. 311 a.m. 4AMendenhallLouisville. Dec. 33 p.m.2AScott CentralCharleston.
desotocountynews.com
Holiday weekend crash has two dead in Meridian
The Thanksgiving weekend in Mississippi has resulted in the deaths of at least two people in a car wreck in Meridian. WTOK-TV reports that two people have died and another person was injured in a crash on an off-ramp in Meridian. The accident took place Thanksgiving night. It wasn’t immediately...
WTOK-TV
6 fatalities in Mississippi include Tenn. youth who died in Clarke County
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period, which spanned Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 27. One of those deaths happened Sunday about 8:50 a.m. in Clarke County. The MHP reported a passenger,...
Arrest made in carjacking of grandparent who was dropping off student at Mississippi middle school
An arrest has been made in the carjacking of a grandparent who was dropping off a student at a Mississippi middle school earlier this month. WLBT in Jackson reports that Tyler Charles Payne, 32, was arrested in Lauderdale County, where the car he stole at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found nearly 100 miles away.
WTOK-TV
Tuesday Morning closing its doors in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A popular home goods store is now officially closing its doors in Meridian. A sign outside Tuesday Morning on Bonita Lakes Circle says the store is closing this location only. The final date of operation is unclear. The store offers brand-name home furnishings, small appliances &...
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Tracking the Severe Threat for Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have had a couple of days of what has felt like constant rain so having a nice and clear day today has been fantastic. If you have any evening plans, you might want to move them outdoors because it will continue to wonder as lows will drop into the mid-40s. Tomorrow will be another copy-and-paste sort of day as we will see highs up into the mid and upper 60s as sunshine will prevail.
WTOK-TV
Douglass not returning as head football coach at Meridian High
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School head football coach, John Douglass, announced to the MHS football team Monday that he will not be returning as head coach. “I would like to thank Coach Douglass for everything he and his coaching staff have done for the Wildcat football program,” said Athletic Director Dr. Cheyenne Trussell.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 11_21_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is looking for David Clifton Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick is a 63-year-old White male who is approximately 6′ 3″ in height and weighs 220 pounds. He is wanted on three bench warrants out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 11_24_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find Latasha Anita Johnson. Johnson is a 45-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 170 pounds. She is wanted on a probation violation out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County...
breezynews.com
Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake
MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 11_17_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to find Jerry Jermaine Thedford, Jr. Thedford is a 28-year-old Black male who is approximately 5′ 4″ in height and weighs 150 pounds. He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Weather Alert Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! It was a beautiful and cool start to the morning with a few broken clouds in place. Light scattered rain showers can be expected through our lunchtime hour today. We are under a Weather Alert Day meaning there is a likely threat for severe weather today. Isolated severe dangerous storms will move in later this afternoon and last through the rest of our Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. The entire viewing area is under a level 3 enhanced risk to level 4 moderate risk out of 5. Hail, damaging wind gust , flash flooding, and tornadoes are possible today.
WTOK-TV
Clarke Co. rail crossing on Hwy. 18 to temporarily close
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Work scheduled by Norfolk Southern and the Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close a rail crossing on Highway 19 in Clarke County. The closure will be from 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The crossing will be closed in...
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
