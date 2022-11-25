Hugh Jackman, not too far off from returning to the role of Wolverine for one last time (again), took so social media today to share a thematically-appropriate Thanksgiving image. From an episode of X-Men: The Animated Series, the image shows Wolverine using his claws to slice a drumstick off a turkey, and then grab it and take a bite. That Jackman is Australian, and Thanksgiving is an American holiday, doesn't matter much; after all, Wolverine himself is Canadian, so it isn't like there's no history of cross-cultural celebration with this meme.

5 DAYS AGO