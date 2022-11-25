Read full article on original website
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Experts Predict Pinstripe for Pitt During Bowl Season
All signs point to the Pinstripe Bowl for the Pitt Panthers.
CBS Sports
Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Miami (FL) Hurricanes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Miami (FL) and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Pitt will be strutting in after a win while the Hurricanes will be stumbling in from a loss.
lemoncitylive.com
Van Dyke Suffers Another Early Exit as Canes Lose Season Finale
Miami, Florida – Tyler Van Dyke did not last past the first drive once again departing early as the Canes lose to Pitt 42-16 concluding the season. The Panthers got off to a 14-0 lead and never looked back outclassing the Hurricanes on Senior Night. Van Dyke completed four of eight passes for 83 yards and an interception before exiting the game after taking a hit. Jacurri Brown briefly took the reigns before standing aside for Jake Garcia who completed 17 of 28 passes for 192 yards and two TDs.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Reaches Out to 2023 7-Footer Braden Pierce
After signing a three-guard 2023 class in the early signing period, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel is now showing interest in a big from the class of 2023 in Braden Pierce. Pierce is a 7-foot, 230-pound forward from Woodstock, Georgia who plays for IMG Academy’s Post Graduate team, the same team that produced current Panthers Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham a season ago.
Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated
West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
voiceofmotown.com
Former Mountaineer Listed as Candidate for Head Coaching Job
Mountaineer fans won’t have to look too far back to remember Ja’Juan Seider. The Penn State co-offensive coordinator was last seen on the sidelines in Morgantown in 2016 when he was serving as WVU’s running backs coach – a position he had held since 2013. Before...
Imani Christian transfers eligible for basketball season after PIAA overturns WPIAL decisions
Imani Christian transfers Robert Sledge and Kylan Holmes are now eligible to play basketball this winter after the PIAA overturned earlier decisions by the WPIAL. The two had appeal hearings Monday. “They were so excited and I understand why,” Imani Christian athletic director Cliff Simon said. “Both had legitimate reason...
Ailing West Virginia seeks second win in Portland against Florida
There’s little worse than traveling for the holidays and then getting sick, but that is what has befallen the West
Shane Lyons Answers Whether or Not He Would Fire Neal Brown if He Were Still WVU AD
Things in Morgantown are messy, to say the least. The football program has taken a turn for the worse and is in the midst of it worst four-year period it has seen this century. Because of that, athletic director Shane Lyons was fired and there has been speculation that head football coach Neal Brown might be next.
Six local teams looking to advance in state football playoffs
After Championship Friday at Acrisure Stadium, six local teams are moving on in the PIAA State Championship playoffs. Games will be played throughout the state, with a big matchup with local implications happening right here in the Pittsburgh area.
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: Update on AD Situation
West Virginia University is expected to announce their next athletic director sometime in the coming week. The school has conducted a nationwide search, and two names that have continuously come up are Rob Mullens of Oregon and Pat Chun of Washington State. However, it does not appear that either of...
margatetalk.com
Riley Weiss Sets School Record With 50 Points in North Broward Prep Girls Basketball 1st Win
In only her second game with North Broward Prep, Riley Weiss set a school record with 50 points in the Eagles’ 83-44 win over Boca Raton Christian High School on Nov. 18. Weiss, signed to play at Columbia University, also set the school record with nine three-pointers and tied it with 12 steals.
Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan & Lauryn Hill To Headline Miami Funk Fest
The year may be coming to a close, but one of the most soulful music celebrations of 2022 has yet to take place. Closing out the month of December, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Carl Thomas, Anthony Hamilton, Lauryn Hill, Case and Dru Hill are set to perform at the Miami Funk Fest in Florida. Joining Sullivan, Thomas, Hill and several others, Ying Yang Twins, Jeezy, T.I. and Rick Ross are set to perform as well.
Click10.com
Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot, injured in northwest Miami-Dade
PINEWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Saturday morning, authorities said. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. near 115th Street and 12th avenue in the Pinewood area of Miami-Dade County. Northside units with the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to...
WSVN-TV
Video shows violent Brownsville crash involving Charger believed to be in drag race
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly surfaced surveillance video captured a sports car that barreled into a parking lot in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending three people to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. The footage shows the blue Dodge Charger as it careened toward the parking lot of a convenience store along Northwest 27th...
