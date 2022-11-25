ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

lemoncitylive.com

Van Dyke Suffers Another Early Exit as Canes Lose Season Finale

Miami, Florida – Tyler Van Dyke did not last past the first drive once again departing early as the Canes lose to Pitt 42-16 concluding the season. The Panthers got off to a 14-0 lead and never looked back outclassing the Hurricanes on Senior Night. Van Dyke completed four of eight passes for 83 yards and an interception before exiting the game after taking a hit. Jacurri Brown briefly took the reigns before standing aside for Jake Garcia who completed 17 of 28 passes for 192 yards and two TDs.
MIAMI, FL
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Reaches Out to 2023 7-Footer Braden Pierce

After signing a three-guard 2023 class in the early signing period, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel is now showing interest in a big from the class of 2023 in Braden Pierce. Pierce is a 7-foot, 230-pound forward from Woodstock, Georgia who plays for IMG Academy’s Post Graduate team, the same team that produced current Panthers Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham a season ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Can WVU Football still make a bowl game? It's complicated

West Virginia's 2022 season is complete.... or is it? The Mountaineers finished the season 5-7 which, under normal circumstances, would keep them from being bowl eligible. However, given the glut of bowl games and the cannibalism going on around college football this season, there are not enough teams finishing .500 or above to fill those bowl slots. Thus, the bowl selection committees would turn to 5-7 teams and teams would get in based off the Academic Progress Rate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former Mountaineer Listed as Candidate for Head Coaching Job

Mountaineer fans won’t have to look too far back to remember Ja’Juan Seider. The Penn State co-offensive coordinator was last seen on the sidelines in Morgantown in 2016 when he was serving as WVU’s running backs coach – a position he had held since 2013. Before...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: Update on AD Situation

West Virginia University is expected to announce their next athletic director sometime in the coming week. The school has conducted a nationwide search, and two names that have continuously come up are Rob Mullens of Oregon and Pat Chun of Washington State. However, it does not appear that either of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
defpen

Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan & Lauryn Hill To Headline Miami Funk Fest

The year may be coming to a close, but one of the most soulful music celebrations of 2022 has yet to take place. Closing out the month of December, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Carl Thomas, Anthony Hamilton, Lauryn Hill, Case and Dru Hill are set to perform at the Miami Funk Fest in Florida. Joining Sullivan, Thomas, Hill and several others, Ying Yang Twins, Jeezy, T.I. and Rick Ross are set to perform as well.
MIAMI, FL

