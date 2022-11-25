Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hottytoddy.com
Donations Sought for 25th Annual Books and Bears Program
The University of Mississippi is asking the community to help spread a little joy this holiday season by donating to the 25th annual Books and Bears program. Donations such as toys, books, dolls, bicycles and other children’s play items are being accepted through Dec. 14. All donations will be...
hottytoddy.com
Internet Entrepreneur Inspires Students at Fifth Annual REDe Summit
University of Mississippi School of Business Administration. Alexis Maybank, founder of Gilt Groupe, shared her struggles and successes with University of Mississippi students as the keynote speaker during the fifth annual REDe Entrepreneurship Summit, held Nov. 10 at The Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union. “A career is a...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Rookie Cheer Career Put on Pause
Ani Domingue has spent the past nine years of her life cheering, ever since trying out for the Lafayette, Louisiana, Cathedral Middle School cheer team in fifth grade. She was a gymnast beginning at the age of 6, before starting her cheer career. Domingue had quit gymnastics at the beginning...
hottytoddy.com
Server Weather Expected to Impact Oxford
As people head to the polls today to vote in runoff elections, the possibility of severe weather threatens the Mid-South. Reports from the National Weather Service in Memphis indicate that the City of Oxford and Lafayette County can expect heavy rain. Conditions could also produce tornadoes. Showers may arrive before...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Defeats Texas Southern
After spending Thanksgiving break in The Bahamas at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship, the Ole Miss women’s basketball team was welcomed back home with open arms in a dominant 93-47 win over Texas Southern at the SJB Pavilion Monday night. Four Rebels came out the gate to lead...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ Amaree Abram Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
Ole Miss men’s basketball freshman Amaree Abram has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Abram led Ole Miss to a 2-1 stay in Orlando last week for the ESPN Events Invitational, where the Rebels advanced to the title game against Oklahoma. All told, Abram accounted for 30.1 percent of all Rebel scoring in the tournament, averaging 20.7 points per game across three contests against Stanford (26 points; W, 72-68), Siena (19 points; W, 74-62) and Oklahoma (17 points; L, 59-55). He also averaged 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals, while shooting .641 overall (25-39), .750 from three (6-8) and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Sophomore Luke Altmyer to Enter Transfer Portal
Ole Miss Luke sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer announced on social media Monday that he is entering the transfer portal. The Starkville, Mississippi, native made his decision known following the regular season finale Egg Bowl against in-state rival Mississippi State. The Rebels dropped the game to the Bulldogs 24-22 on Thanksgiving night.
Comments / 0