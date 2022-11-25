Read full article on original website
Related
Diesel mistakenly put into Caroline County gas station pumps, costing drivers hundreds in repairs
"It would turn on, then turn right off. Then I tried to hit the gas and it would rev but turn off," Ang said. "The next morning it wouldn't start. So, I had it towed to a local mechanic, and they told me it was filled with diesel and I was like, ‘What? That's impossible.’"
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
Home, Truck Destroyed By Pre-Thanksgiving Burning Brush Blaze In La Plata: Fire Marshal
Authorities have determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a Charles County home and left one out in the cold the day before Thanksgiving. A brush fire that rapidly spread destroyed a single-family home on Harmony Farm Place in La Plata, the Maryland State Fire Marshal announced on Monday, Nov. 28.
Route 1 reopened in Stafford after ‘police activity’
UPDATE: All lanes on Route 1 have now been reopened at Potomac Creek Drive, according to VDOT. STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound and southbound traffic on Route 1 are closed in Stafford County near Potomac Creek Drive due to police activity. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a detour, which will take […]
NBC Washington
2 Hurt, Driver Arrested After Shooting, Chase in Stafford County
One person was arrested and two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting and chase in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. Deputies were called to Elkton Drive at around 3:45 p.m. Monday for multiple reports of shots fired, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities spotted a red...
Six children accused in Leesburg sneaker burglary
Six teenagers have been arrested in Loudoun County and accused of burgling from a Leesburg sneaker store.
Prince William police search for culprits in twin pickax robberies
On November 24, multiple burglars used an axe to smash the front window of a Prince William County business, making off with their loot in the early morning hours as dogs gave chase.
Man killed in crash in Spotsylvania
It was determined that a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was heading west at a high rate of speed when it veered off the roadway and hit a tree in the median.
NBC12
Single motor vehicle crash in Spotsylvania claims the life of 1 driver
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A single motor vehicle crash has claimed the life of one man. On Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 11:35 p.m. deputies responded to a crash on the 9300 block of Plank Road to find a 2019 Chevy Silverado with significant damage. Police say the Silverado was traveling...
Fredericksburg Police looking for ABC store shoplifting suspects
According to police, four people went into an ABC store on Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg on Friday, Nov. 25 and stole several bottles of alcohol before leaving in a black four-door sedan.
Deputies shoot, kill suicidal man armed with handgun in Stafford County
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office in Virginia fatally shot a suicidal man armed with a handgun Sunday evening, officials said. Just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Ripley Road for a report of a suicidal man. According to the Office of Stafford County Sheriff, deputies tried to assist the 36-year-old man near the intersection and the man pulled a handgun.
Manassas man killed in workplace accident in Loudoun
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he fell from a truck at a worksite in Loudoun County. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, as well as Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road for a report of a man falling from […]
WDBJ7.com
Missing Fairfax County man found safe
FAIRFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lam was found safe. EARLIER STORY: A Senior Alert has been issued for a Fairfax County man last reported seen at 11:45 Sunday night. State police say 66-year-old Phuoc Quang Lam was last seen on Braddock Rd in Annandale. Police say Lam is an Asian...
arlnow.com
Suspect eludes police after reported carjacking in Virginia Square
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The brief pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Arlington ended the way many police pursuits do: on a bridge over the Potomac. The driver of an Audi station wagon was carjacked just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the Staples store in Virginia Square, according to scanner traffic. Later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by an Arlington officer on eastbound Washington Blvd near Columbia Pike, but was able to speed down I-395 and cross the 14th Street Bridge into D.C., after which the chase was called off.
dcnewsnow.com
Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership
The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance footage showing four people accused of burglarizing a car dealership in Silver Spring, Md. and stealing a number of car keys along with a BMW SUV, two Mercedes-Benz SUVs, and a Mercedes-Benz sedan. Luxury Vehicles Stolen from Car Dealership. The Montgomery County...
Fourteen people impacted in Stafford Thanksgiving fire
A Thanksgiving Day fire impacted 14 people who were inside a Stafford County home on Thursday evening.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Loudoun
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, 73-year-old Kenneth Burdette Henderson of Lovettsville was hit by a car and killed just before midnight on Friday, Nov. 25 near the intersection of North Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way.
Pilot, passenger rescued from plane after crash into power lines that caused widespread outages in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m. — Montgomery County Public Schools said that as of 4 a.m., Pepco had restored power to all schools and offices. After the power outages, staff needed to assess all buildings for their safety and other systems readiness such as heat, water and network connectivity. They were to do that throughout […]
Inside Nova
Woman seriously injured in two-alarm Dumfries townhouse fire
Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning townhouse in Dumfries on Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place at 7:26 a.m. for a report of a person trapped in a townhouse fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors and a working fire in the basement. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom.
Franklin News Post
Virginia parents whose baby died after they smoked methamphetamine sentenced
The parents of a 25-day-old boy who died in Spotsylvania County last year after being exposed to methamphetamine were both ordered Monday to serve 10 years in prison. Robert W. Wescott, 51, and Heather L. Black, 31, both of Spotsylvania, were sentenced by Judge William Glover to 25 years with 15 years suspended. Both had previously pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to felony murder.
Comments / 0