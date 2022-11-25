Read full article on original website
Casemiro Leads Neymar-less Brazil to 1-0 Win Over Switzerland
The Brazilian midfielder showed up in a big way for the Seleçao in their match against Switzerland on Monday. Known more as a defensive-minded player, the 30-year-old netted Brazil's lone goal of the day and was instrumental in securing his country a spot in the knockout round. After 83...
How Did Brazil Play Without Neymar in World Cup Win Against Switzerland?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Thanks to Casemiro’s 83rd minute strike, Brazil sealed a 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday to put it in pole position to finish first in Group H. After defeating Serbia 2-0 in its opener, a win or tie against Cameroon on Friday would secure Brazil’s first-place spot.
McIlroy missing South Africa for sweep of 5 oldest Opens
Two of the five oldest national Opens in golf are being played this week in South Africa and Australia
Report: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Close to Deal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi reportedly could be taking his talents to South Beach. Inter Miami are close to an agreement with the Argentinian icon, according to a report from Matt Lawton...
How to Watch Tunisia vs. France in 2022 World Cup Group D Match
The defending World Cup champions might get a rest day. With France having already secured its spot in the round of 16 after victories over Australia and Denmark, coach Didier Deschamps might elect to sit some players in preparation of the next round. With six points and a plus-four goal differential, France is nearly assured of finishing atop Group D, barring a lopsided France loss or Australia victory in each side’s group stage finale.
VAR Review Wipes Out Moroccan Goal Vs. Belgium
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium was able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief heading into halftime against Morocco. With first-half stoppage time winding down, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech hit a free kick past...
Bruno Fernandes Scores Brace in Portugal's 2-0 Group H Win Over Uruguay
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Portugal will be talking about Bruno. Bruno Fernandes, that is. The 28-year-old versatile midfielder scored a brace as Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 in its second Group H match in the 2022 World Cup on Monday.
Lionel Messi, Argentina Bounce Back in Group C With 2-0 Win Over Mexico
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi and Argentina are not going anywhere yet. Following Argentina’s shocking upset 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its Group C opener, La Albiceleste would’ve been eliminated from...
Lionel Messi's Long-distance Shot Opens Scoring for Argentina vs. Mexico
Struggling to break down Mexico’s 5-3-2 low block for 63 minutes, it was Lionel Messi that broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a strike from outside the box for Argentina. Ángel Di Maria cut back to his left foot to deliver the pass to Messi from the...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 27
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Sunday’s World Cup action is lining up to be a riveting one. Following Saturday’s four-game slate that ended a four-day streak of at least one 0-0 game, goals...
France Becomes First Team to Advance to Knockout Stage With Win Over Denmark
France's quest for back-to-back World Cups continues as it became the first team to advance to the knockout round following a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, they have Kylian Mbappé to thank. The 23-year-old phenom recorded a second-half brace for Les Bleus. After a scoreless first half,...
Senegal Captain Kalidou Koulibaly Nets Go-Ahead Goal Vs. Ecuador
Senegal’s captain has put his team one step closer to the knockout stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kalidou Koulibaly put his team up 2-1 over Ecuador in the 70th minute with his first ever international goal. Senegal sent the ball into the box with a free kick, and the ball found Koulibaly on a deflection. The Chelsea defender then sent a right-footed shot beyond Ecuadorian goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez’s reach.
What You Need to Know About 2022 FIFA World Cup Final at Lusail Stadium
After 28 days and 63 games, it all comes down to the World Cup Final. On the Sunday before Christmas, the two finalists in the 2022 World Cup will compete for a chance to hoist the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar. Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal get to the...
Cameroon Scores Two Goals in Three Minutes to Draw Even Vs. Serbia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Two quick goals put Cameroon behind in Monday’s World Cup match against Serbia, and it was two quick goals that put them right back in the mix. Trailing...
Moroccan Substitutes Spark Late Rally in Upset Win Over Belgium
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The upsets just keep coming at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Morocco defeated Belgium 2-0 on Sunday to pull ahead in the Group F standings. Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria...
Senegal Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Victory Over Ecuador
Fair play isn’t going to keep Senegal out of the World Cup knockout stage this time. Four years after being eliminated on a FIFA tiebreaker, the team punched its ticket to the round of 16 in 2022 with a 2-1 victory against Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Senegal becomes the first team from Africa to move on in the tournament and fifth overall.
What Is the Golden Boot? History, Winners, More About the World Cup Award
When a player competes in the World Cup, one goal is on their mind: win. Winning the World Cup immortalizes a player in their country forever. But if you can’t win it all, there are several other achievements to be won at each tournament. One of the most prestigious...
Cody Gakpo Continues Breakout Performance With Goal Vs. Qatar
Cody Gakpo is a certified World Cup star through three games. The 23-year-old Dutch winger recorded his third goal of the tournament on Tuesday to put the Netherlands up 1-0 on Qatar in its final group matchup. Gakpo received the ball outside the top of the box and quickly found...
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Uruguay in 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Portugal's quest for a first FIFA World Cup title began with a 3-2 win that was nearly a devastating draw. Holding a 3-1 lead over Ghana, Portugal conceded a...
US, Iran fans mingle in Qatar ahead of World Cup clash
Smiling U.S. and Iranian fans are mingling and posing for photos outside a stadium in Doha ahead of a politically charged World Cup match
