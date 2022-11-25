ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

beltontigerathletics.com

SBMS Travel Itinerary to Lamar Dec. 1st

Arrive back at SBMS @ 9:30 -45PM. Do not forget to order Jason’s Deli by 2pm Wed.https://gameday.jasonsdeli.com/app/login. If you choose not to use Jason’s Deli please have your daughters food by 3pm in the front office. Parents we encourage that you pick up your daughter after their game,...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Belton ISD debuts ‘Family Pass’ for sports events

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District says there is a new and more economical way for people to attend high school and middle school sports events. The district is offering a Family Pass for $70, which is good for general admission to any Belton ISD athletic event except for varsity football and post-season games. The district says the pass is valid for the cardholder and his or her immediate family during the 2022-2023 school year. Single tickets range from $2-$4 per person, per event.
BELTON, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON SETS REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WITH GRANGER

The Burton Panther Football Team has set their Regional Championship Game against Granger. They will face off Friday night at 7pm at Memorial Stadium in Bastrop. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6:30pm. The Panthers are 12-0 on the season, and coming off of a 7-0...
BURTON, TX
FOX 44 News

No. 21 Baylor gets first ranked win over No. 23 Villanova

ESTERO, FL (FOX 44) — The Bears added an important ‘W’ to the their schedule with a 75-70 win in the Gulf Coast Showcase Semifinals over No. 23 Villanova. Baylor improves to 10-3 all time against the Big East Conference and is the first top-25 non-conference win since beating No. 17 Indiana, 77-62 in 2019. […]
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bickle's clutch shooting, rebounding spur Baylor over Villanova, 75-70

ESTERO, Fla. — Do you think Baylor likes having Caitlin Bickle back in the lineup or what?. Bickle made five clutch free throws in the final minute of the game and scored the final seven points overall to lift the No. 21-ranked Bears over No. 23 Villanova, 75-70, in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday at Hertz Arena.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Copperas Cove home total loss in fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to a home on fire Friday night, according to a post they made on Facebook. Several agencies helped in the response including Fort Hood Fire, Killeen EMS and Hamilton EMS. They say thankfully no one was injured. Unfortunately, the...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

10 Things to Do in Central Texas: Nov. 26-27

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to get the family out of the house after Thanksgiving, we have you covered with 10 things to do in Central Texas!. Click the links below to find out more information:. The Annual Homestead Fair- 35th Annual Homestead Fair. Christmas at the...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Calling All Killeen, Texas Chefs – Here’s How to Help a Fellow Small Business Owner After Devastating Fire

(Killeen, Texas) - While the rest of us were enjoying Thanksgiving last week local restaurant owner Arthur Lee Scott was dealing with a fire that devastated his beloved restaurant. Never the sort of man to give up, Arthur's going to be rebuilding, and one Central Texas' top event organizers is hoping the community will come together for a special event aimed at helping him do that.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

Waco Tours offering first ever Christmas lights tour

WACO, Texas — Waco Tours has been around since 2016 and does historical drive arounds across the city. Now thanks to a new collaboration, they're adding a Christmas Lights Tour to their list of attractions. Waco Tours is a family owned business and got the opportunity to host their...
WACO, TX

