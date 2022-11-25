Town Talk: Town Talk: A conversation with Kaycee Childress and Jenna DeHaven – United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley

Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Solar and roofing company to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs
“It’s great to see SmartRoof growing their presence in Fairfax County and adding hundreds of new jobs,” said Jeffrey C. McKay, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “Our climate change resilience will be powered by solar and other alternative forms of energy, and SmartRoof is helping to lead that effort in both residential and commercial locations. We’re proud to have their headquarters here and look forward to their continued innovation.”
Mastriano supporters are flooding Pa. courts with recount petitions in governor’s race
Philadelphia — Some of Doug Mastriano’s supporters wrongly believe the results of the 2022 election are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. Election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law. It’s not clear the effort will succeed in requiring counties to retally their votes; some courts have already thrown...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Virginia to Check Out
Virginia is rightly famed for its delightful small towns, a perfect blend of hospitality, history and happiness!. While some embrace the quaint charm of a small town, others have adopted an artsy outlook, meaning whatever you want from your small town trip, you’ll find it here!. From serene beaches...
ffxnow.com
Virginia still reviewing feedback on policies limiting transgender student rights
(Updated at 5:30 p.m.) The Virginia Department of Education has no clear timeline for when its new policies on the treatment of transgender students will take effect, leaving Fairfax County Public Schools and other local school districts waiting to see if the state makes any changes in response to vocal opposition to the proposal.
Gun control debate renewed after two mass shootings in Virginia
The General Assembly will return to Richmond in the new year with a renewed focus on gun control after Virginia suffered two high-profile mass shootings in less than two weeks.
Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment
EMPORIA – In the hundreds of pages of legal documents filed in a Southside Virginia courthouse as part of a closely watched gambling lawsuit, an image from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” succinctly captures what the surrounding legalese is about. It shows the android character Data standing at a craps table in a spaceship casino, […] The post Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
On the Farm: Winter does not stop Virginia farmers
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Winter for most of us means bundling up to stay warm, or shoveling snow, or slowing down on the roads because of ice. Sure, it is a nuisance, but it is not like our livelihoods depend on having to battle through the winter elements every hour of every day. However, that […]
fredericksburg.today
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on. The 2023 Annual Virginia Wildlife Photo Showcase is open! The contest invites photographers to showcase the rich heritage of Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources and pay tribute to the mission of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Submit your photos...
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 14 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but 14 localities in the Commonwealth once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
DHHR Secretary says changes will be announced following million-dollar report
The secretary of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources says an announcement is straight ahead about the structure of state government’s biggest agency. “We are working hard on these changes. We will have an announcement on Monday, probably a couple of announcements next week,” DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said during a briefing. “The key to any any real innovation is to get the right people in the right places.”
WTOP
PHOTOS: Former home of George Washington’s aunt up for sale in Virginia
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Built in 1699, the Indian Banks estate on the Northern Neck was once home to George Washington’s aunt, Esther Ball, (he even initialed one of the bricks), but its history dates back even further.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WHSV
Roadways throughout Southwest Virginia seeing fewer delays Sunday
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. This page will continue to be updated on traffic situations throughout the region Sunday:. VA-24E is closed after a crash near the vicinity of Island Creek Rd; Rt. 808E/W (Bedford Co.). Bland Co. UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along the road. A bridge/tunnel...
Gun groups caution against gun control measures in Virginia after shootings
(The Center Square) – After three football players were killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia and six people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, gun groups are cautioning against efforts to impose stricter gun control measures. On Nov. 13, three UVA football players were killed after a man allegedly opened fire in a bus after returning to the university from a class trip. A little more than a week later, six people were killed in a Walmart in...
novaregion.org
RFP Issued for Developing Quantitative Metrics on FDI in Northern Virginia
The Northern Virginia Regional Commission (NVRC) is soliciting proposals from qualified firms and individuals that will display the effects of foreign direct investment (FDI) within the boundaries of the following five local governments of Northern Virginia: City of Alexandria, Virginia; Arlington County, Virginia; Fairfax County, Virginia; Loudoun County, Virginia; and, Prince William County, Virginia.
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!
This fall's election contest came down to the first of two tie-breakers. The post We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest! appeared first on Maryland Matters.
AOL Corp
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
FILE - An election worker verifies a ballot on a screen inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Nov. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Six Arizona counties will decide Monday, Nov. 28, whether to certify 2022 election results. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county...
VDH to send voice and text messages to Virginians eligible to receive booster
Starting Monday, November 28, the Virginia Department of Health will send voice and text messages to remind Virginians of their eligibility to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.
Counties in Arizona, Pennsylvania fail to certify election results by legal deadlines
Around 164,000 people's votes for the midterm elections are at risk after Arizona's Cochise County and Pennsylvania's Luzerne County failed to certify local results by their states' deadlines.
WSET
Traveling home? Here's the best prices for gas in Central Virginia
(WSET) — Thanksgiving is over which means many people will be on the roads traveling home. If you are traveling on the road, here are the best gas prices in Central Virginia provided by GasBuddy. Lynchburg:. Exxon- 1221 Rivermont Avenue: $3.39. Liberty- 3145 Campbell Avenue: $3.29. 76- 2130 Langhorne...
