californiaopolis
4d ago
This section of highway is under constant construction for the last 12 years of my commute. This is insane to constantly keep spending money on this perfectly good section of highway. Somebody’s is making money or taking a bribe. Just doesn’t make sense.
ahn00bus510
4d ago
im assuming to continue construction on 84 and also to start adding to the much not needed Hov lane Gotcha just creating more traffic and suffering for the working class Bay Areaian
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Head-On Collision on Altamont Pass Road Near Livermore Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car accident occurred on Altamont Pass Road on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Civic, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Altamont Pass Road Near...
calmatters.network
Caltrans to begin overnight shutdowns for parts of I-680 in Tri-Valley
Caltrans is scheduled to close a portion of northbound Interstate 680 overnight beginning in December, the agency announced. Interstate 680 will be closed overnight from the I-680/Highway 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Alameda County. All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5...
Saratoga fire smoke may be visible from highway: Fire Dept.
SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) – Smoke from a grassfire in someone’s backyard may be visible from Highway 85, but there is no danger to the public, according to a tweet from the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The fire is at Dagmar and Holiday in Saratoga, the tweet stated. Multiple units responded to a report of […]
Bay Area transportation officials say the future of freeways could have per-mile tolling
A webinar for public comment begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.
580 crash near Livermore leaves 1 dead, victim’s identity unknown
(BCN) — An unidentified driver was killed following a solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just off eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. east of Flynn Road North east of Livermore. According to a CHP spokesperson, the vehicle, a 2010 black Ford […]
Contra Costa supes consider senior residential care development near Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether a developer can transform 30 acres of mostly open space that's nearly surrounded by the City of Walnut Creek, near Heather Farm Park. Spieker Senior Development Partners wants to build a large senior residential care development at the site known as Seven Hill Ranch, including 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an 85,000-square-foot medical center, a multi-story clubhouse, a recreation building, a maintenance building, and a parking garage. It also wants to remove up to 353 trees from the site. The medical center would...
santaclaranews.org
Tragic Car Accident in Santa Clara This Weekend, Police Ask for Assistance
Two vehicles collided on San Tomas Expressway and El Camino Real just after midnight on Friday. One passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the Santa Clara police department, a Volvo was speeding westbound on El Camino Real at San Tomas Expressway and likely ran a red light.
Santa Rosa residential fire causes $75,000 in damages
A residential fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to a Santa Rosa home early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Santa Rose Fire Department.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP investigate I-80 shooting amid busy holiday travel weekend
BERKELEY, Calif. - Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near University Ave. in Berkeley were temporarily shut down on Saturday at around 11:30 P.M. as CHP investigated a shooting on the freeway. Officers say one car was involved, but that no one was injured. Several bullet holes were visible on the...
Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene. KRON […]
'Increasing potential for impactful rain' in the Bay Area this week
"This would be considered a weak atmospheric river coming through."
SFGate
Man Killed In Crash When His Car Hits Trees, Rolls Over, Ejects Him From Vehicle
A man was killed Saturday after the vehicle he was driving on San Felipe Road collided with two trees and rolled several times before ejecting him from the vehicle. The 22-year-old man -- whose name has yet to be released while officials notify his next of kin -- was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed along the street at roughly 3:43 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Caltrain strikes, kills person tresspassing on tracks in Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau was investigating a fatal Caltrain accident that left one person dead.The incident happened around 12:04 p.m. between the Santa Clara and Lawrence Caltrain stations.The #117 train was traveling northbound and "struck an individual tresspassing on the track," according to Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew. Emergency crews responded but there are no details about the victim. None of the 19 passengers were injured, according to Bartholomew.The tracks were reopened at 1:21 p.m. It is still no information as to why the victim was on the tracks. This is Caltrain's 11th fatality for 2022
KTVU FOX 2
Bracing for storm: Bay Area set to see a major change in the weather
SAN FRANCISCO - Call it the calm before the storm. Bay Area residents were being warned that a major change was on the way from the mild late-November weather the region has been experiencing. Stormy conditions were being forecasted for Wednesday night. "Could be a solid one too with strong...
Pedestrian dies after reportedly walking in front of a vehicle in south Santa Rosa
A pedestrian died after he reportedly stepped into oncoming traffic and was struck by two vehicles in south Santa Rosa near Rohnert Park, according to the Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Crash Fatality on I-880 and Winton Avenue in Hayward
On the evening of Monday, November 21, 2022, the California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-alert for a motorcycle crash fatality in Hayward. The incident occurred on northbound Interstate 880 at Winton Avenue around 7:00 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality on I-880 in Hayward. Officials reported...
1 Man Died, Another Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Santa Clara County (Santa Clara County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon when the 2023 Tesla they were in barreled off San Felipe Road near Metcalf Road in Santa Clara County.
rwcpulse.com
Bay Area Air District offering buy-back program for older, high polluting vehicles
Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buy-back program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday. The buy-back program will pay owners of older cars and small trucks to voluntarily get rid...
Driver facing homicide charge after DUI crash: Santa Clara police
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old man is facing homicide and DUI charges following a fatal crash in Santa Clara on San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real. Isaias Mendoza-Inijuez, of Sonoma, was driving a Volvo at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light and collided with a BMW, according […]
Human foot washes up on Richmond beach
A Richmond beach-goer made a gruesome discovery after spotting a shoe that washed up from the bay over the weekend.
