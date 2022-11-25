ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you're looking for a bargain guitar this Black Friday, the Andertons sale has massive deals on Telecasters, Strats and more

By Scott Rowley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dkBW_0jNSOY0R00

Black Friday weekend is here, and among the thousands of Black Friday music deals around there are some great deals to be had for anyone looking for a new guitar.

Andertons are the UK's biggest music retailer and this year they're offering huge savings on effects pedals, electric guitars, amps, acoustics and more. And there's some great deals. Here are the pick of them, according to Louder's guitar-playing experts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GyOSF_0jNSOY0R00

(Image credit: Fender)

One of the best deals is this newly released limited edition 40th Anniversary Squier Jazzmaster in Seafoam Green for £349 - a lot of guitar with £100 off the asking price (rare on Squiers) and a proper offset experience with the floating bridge and Fender-designed pickups that we found give a superb reflection of Jazzmaster poke and jangle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Pjmy_0jNSOY0R00

(Image credit: Fender)

This limited edition H/S Japanese Mustang with reverse headstock is £250 off . Fenders that combine a humbucker in the bridge with a single-coil in the neck are unusual but make for a hugely versatile guitar. And it's basswood which makes for a lighter weight in our experience. Check it out over at Andertons .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZysv_0jNSOY0R00

(Image credit: Sire)

You can save £169 off the price of this Sire Larry Carlton H7 hollowbody signature in black. According to our sister site MusicRadar , it's an amazing saving on "simply one of the best value signature models you can get".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1sk6_0jNSOY0R00

(Image credit: Andertons)

This is the Fender MIJ Telecaster in Butterscotch Blonde . MIJ means "made in Japan" and this is a Tele with a twist, merging the offset body shape of the Jazzmaster with the electronics and hardware from a Telecaster. Limited Edition with superb craftsmanship, it's a saving of £250 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264YGI_0jNSOY0R00

(Image credit: Andertons)

One of our personal favourites is this Squier 40th Anniversary Gold Edition Telecaster . It was featured on the cover of our sister magazine Guitarist a few months ago and we've coveted it ever since. Andertons are doing it for £100 off – just £349 – this Black Friday. When's pay day again?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUHkV_0jNSOY0R00

(Image credit: Andertons)

And if you're serious about guitars, there are big saving on premium models too. You can save £1300 on this gorgeous Gibson Murphy Labs Les Paul SG , for one. Read more about Murphy Lab models, from the Gibson Custom Shop, here

This is really just skimming the surface. Check out the rest of the deals, including huge savings on pedals, amps, acoustics and bass guitars at the Andertons Black Friday Sale .

Comments / 0

