WJFW-TV
Christmas Train Village Show returns to Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northwoods Model Railroad Club is hosting their annual Christmas Train Village Show. The show features two different layouts, an "O" gauge and an “N" gauge. Kids operate all the trains themselves with just the push of a button. Skip Tosch the president of the club says setting up the village for this year took 70 hours to complete. “Same building but they’re in different positions every year, people come in and it looks different every year,” said Skip Tosch.
WJFW-TV
A longtime family tradition returns for the 56th year in the middle of gun deer hunting season
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Time may be running out for some hunters who are out late in the season. For some folks, there's something more important things to do than bag a buck. Since 1966, two hunting shacks from an extended family take on each other in their card tournament. While the game can get intense, the experience isn't about winning or losing.
