NBC San Diego
How Did Brazil Play Without Neymar in World Cup Win Against Switzerland?
Thanks to Casemiro’s 83rd minute strike, Brazil sealed a 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday to put it in pole position to finish first in Group H. After defeating Serbia 2-0 in its opener, a win or tie against Cameroon on Friday would secure Brazil’s first-place spot. But...
NBC San Diego
Argentina Vs. Mexico Sees Biggest US Viewership For Group Stage World Cup Game
A record 8.9 million viewers tuned in for Telemundo’s coverage of Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday, making it the most-watched World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history. The game, which kicked off in the primetime 2 p.m. ET spot on Saturday, shattered the previous group...
NBC San Diego
France Becomes First Team to Advance to Knockout Stage With Win Over Denmark
France's quest for back-to-back World Cups continues as it became the first team to advance to the knockout round following a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, they have Kylian Mbappé to thank. The 23-year-old phenom recorded a second-half brace for Les Bleus. After a scoreless first half,...
NBC San Diego
Lionel Messi's Long-distance Shot Opens Scoring for Argentina vs. Mexico
Struggling to break down Mexico’s 5-3-2 low block for 63 minutes, it was Lionel Messi that broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a strike from outside the box for Argentina. Ángel Di Maria cut back to his left foot to deliver the pass to Messi from the...
NBC San Diego
Serbia Strikes With Consecutive First-Half Goals Vs. Cameroon
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Serbia turned a first-half deficit into a halftime lead in a matter of minutes. After trailing 1-0 at the 45th minute, the Eagles became the first team at the...
NBC San Diego
What You Need to Know About 2022 FIFA World Cup Final at Lusail Stadium
After 28 days and 63 games, it all comes down to the World Cup Final. On the Sunday before Christmas, the two finalists in the 2022 World Cup will compete for a chance to hoist the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar. Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal get to the...
NBC San Diego
Frenkie de Jong Scores First-Ever World Cup Goal
Frenkie de Jong is the latest star to make his mark in the World Cup. The 25-year-old gave the Netherlands a 2-0 lead against Qatar on Tuesday, netting his first-ever tournament goal. The play started with Dutch forward Memphis Depay taking a shot from the left corner. Qatari goalkeeper Meshaal...
NBC San Diego
Canelo Álvarez Threatens Lionel Messi for Allegedly Disrespecting Mexico in Locker Room Video
In one corner, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. In the other, Lionel Messi. The Argentina star may have gotten into trouble with the wrong person after moving the Mexican national team jersey with his foot while celebrating his team’s much-needed World Cup win against Mexico on Saturday.
NBC San Diego
Qatar Ends World Cup Debut With Loss to the Netherlands
In a tournament full of upsets, the 2022 World Cup was not to be for the host country Qatar. Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from group play after losing its first two games. The host nation returned to the pitch one final time on Tuesday against Netherlands, looking for points to conclude its World Cup debut on a high note.
NBC San Diego
Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal
Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal. The tally marked his first ever World Cup goal. Ecuador’s Piero Hincapié crashed into Sarr in the box to give...
NBC San Diego
How to Watch USMNT vs. Iran in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Knockout stage advancement is on the line for both the United States and Iran. The United States men’s national team has yet to win in Qatar, having tied 1-1...
