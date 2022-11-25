Read full article on original website
Lebanon woman seriously injured in crash north of Sleeper
A Lebanon woman suffers serious injuries when she wrecks her car about six miles north of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ajay Wright, 20, was driving on Route F about a mile north of Sleeper on Monday morning when she traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Wright’s car struck a culvert, then became airborne, striking a fence before it overturned.
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
Rolla man, infant, seriously injured in crash in Pulaski County
A man and an infant from Rolla are seriously injured in a one-car crash in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Shawn Allen, 23, was driving on Highway Z east of Waynesville Sunday afternoon when he ran off the side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
2 injured after Nodaway County rear-end crash
NODAWAY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Ford Expedition driven by Sarah J. Germann, 41, Council Bluffs, Iowa, was northbound on U.S. 71 at Galazy Road five miles north of Marysville. The...
Jefferson City woman critically injured in accidental shooting in Cole County
A Jefferson City woman is critically injured in an accidental shooting in Cole County. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 9000 block of Century Farms Road, just south of Jefferson City, around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. The caller reported a woman had been accidentally shot and was unconscious.
Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend
Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS EIGHT FATALITIES OVER THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. There were no boating crashes or boating fatalities, but two drownings reported. Officials say troopers...
Jury trial scheduled for Sunrise Beach man involved in fatal ATV crash
A trial date is set for a Sunrise Beach man involved in a deadly ATV crash last year. It was earlier today when Camden County Judge Matthew Hamner scheduled Ronald Weems for a three-day jury trial to begin September 25, 2023. Weems is charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in...
Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
Howell County boy in serious condition after...
Two Men Were Seriously Injured In Laclede County Collision
Two people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Thanksgiving afternoon on Highway 32, five miles east of Falcon. The highway patrol says a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 21-year-old Devin M. Denigan of Lebanon, crossed the center of the roadway and collided head-on with a 1996 Ford Ranger, driven by 63-year-old Mark W. Croslow of Plato.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests over the weekend of Friday, November 25, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-five-year-old David McGary of Maryville was arrested early Saturday morning in Nodaway County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was transported to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold. Twenty-five-year-old Decotas Powell of...
Man who paralyzed Springfield officer with SUV court appearance scheduled
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The man accused of running over a Springfield Police Officer in 2020 was in court on Nov. 28, 2022. Jon Routh’s attorney appeared in a Greene County courthouse for a hearing. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Apr. 4, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Routh has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Previous […]
Two Benton County roads to close this week for pipe work
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two roads in Benton County will be closed this week for pipe repairs. According to MoDOT, Route V four miles east of Route M between Hastain Ave. and Globe School Ave. will be closed on Tuesday, November 28, and Route M 1.5 miles north of Missouri Route 7 will be closed on Wednesday, November 29.
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
Jamie Waterman enters not guilty plea as accessory in deadly kidnapping case
Jamie Waterman waived a formal reading of his indictment and entered a not guilty plea in federal court in Missouri.
Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at […]
