bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Organization working to put medical marijuana on Idaho ballots
Idaho is one of 12 states in the U.S. where medical marijuana is illegal. That is why one group is pushing to put a new initiative on the 2024 ballot and legalize cannabis for medical use in the Gem State. Kind Idaho is a political action committee and 501(c)(4) nonprofit,...
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places
The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
The Best One-Word Descriptions of Idaho
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are home to many things and oftentimes, we take everything about it all for granted. If you want to go on an adventure with Mother Nature, there are plenty of places to go and see. If you want to take the family out for a nice meal with plenty of amazing beers to enjoy, Idaho has plenty of spots for that too. There is a culture in Idaho that can only be understood when experienced.
eastidahonews.com
Avian cholera outbreak killing off snow geese in southwestern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Southwest Idaho is currently experiencing a waterfowl die off that is primarily affecting light geese in Parma and surrounding areas. Staff at Fish and Game’s Wildlife Health Lab believe that a recent outbreak of avian cholera is responsible for this die-off. The persistence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) infections in migratory bird populations is also contributing to some waterfowl mortalities in the area, although it is unclear if that is the cause with this specific event.
kmvt
Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho’s October unemployment rate up slightly to 2.9%
BOISE — Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up from 2.8% in September to 2.9% in October – the ninth consecutive month the state rate has been below 3%. October’s labor force saw gains in both employed and unemployed workers. The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 1,714 people (0.2%) to 961,441. Total employment increased by only 455 to 933,268. The total number of unemployed increased by 1,259 (4.7%) to 28,173.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
'They saved us': Idahoans tell their adoption stories
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Zak and Kimberly Cutler desperately wanted a family. The Cutlers were married in 2006 and struggled with fertility for three agonizing years. Finally, Zak, a contractor, suggested they look into adopting. The paperwork was filled out the next...
Electrifying Video Shows Idaho State Police Tasing Man on Road
It's tough to do anything these days without it being caught on camera. Whether you're doing something and intentionally filming it to save for later or post--or perhaps you're doing something and someone else is watching and filming...somehow, everything makes its way to the internet. A recent TikTok that has...
spokanepublicradio.org
Idaho legislature to experience significant turnover in 2023
Idaho state officials say they’ve finished their canvassing of the 2022 general election. What stands out is the significant amount of turnover in both the state House and Senate. Only 16 of the 35 people who finished the 2022 session as state senators will be back when lawmakers reconvene....
At least 10 deaths on Idaho roads prior to Thanksgiving
At least 10 people died and several others suffered injuries in wrecks across Idaho during the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Authorities are hoping that the remainder of the holiday season is less deadly on Idaho's roads and have launched a public safety campaign with that goal in mind. Idaho State Police announced that they have teamed up with over 40 law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the state...
kmvt
Early ski season boons business for ski and snowboard shops in Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ski and snowboard season is officially underway with both Pomerelle and Bald Mountain both opening for 2022-23 in the past few weeks. The early start to the season means a boost for local businesses like Claude’s Sports, which offers rentals, tuning and sales of all things ski-related.
Winter weather hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks
Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
eastidahonews.com
Numerous slide-offs in eastern Idaho causing traffic delays; more snow on the way this weekend
POCATELLO – Numerous slide-offs throughout eastern Idaho have caused some delays for post-Thanksgiving travelers Saturday. EastIdahoNews.com was informed Saturday around noon that traffic was backed up on Interstate 15 near the 5th Avenue exit in Pocatello. “Search and rescue is here. Three trucks so far,” a witness reported.
Idaho Capitol tree lighting ceremony returns Monday
The lighting of the tree is expected sometime around 7 p.m. The post Idaho Capitol tree lighting ceremony returns Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree lighting to be held Monday
BOISE (KIVI) — The public is invited to attend the lighting of the Idaho Capitol Christmas tree on Monday, Nov. 28. Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. from the 25th Army Band and complimentary cookies provided by the Walmart Bakery. Santa Claus and his elf will also be available for photos.
One-time payment of up to $600 being sent by the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many, if not most, residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
eastidahonews.com
‘Wildlife Express’ tries to catch up with the American pronghorn in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Pronghorn are unlike any other animal in the American West. Not to be confused with their African lookalikes — the antelope — pronghorn occupy a mix of landscapes across southern and eastern Idaho and into the central Idaho mountains (and grace the cover of this month’s Wildlife Express.)
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: A season to be grateful for Idaho educators, students and families
This holiday season, I am tremendously thankful for the opportunity of serving Idaho schools and families as superintendent of public instruction for the past eight years. I especially want to thank my staff and educators in schools across the state for their amazing energy, innovation and commitment to our cause of helping Idaho students achieve and succeed.
