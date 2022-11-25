Read full article on original website
Man who was cleaning gun found dead in apartment bedroom in apparent accidental shooting, HPD says
A witness told police the man was cleaning his gun when she heard the gun go off. As of right now, the shooting is believed to have been accidental but detectives are awaiting autopsy results.
Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder
It has been a little less than a month since Takeoff was killed while he was in Houston. A suspect believed to be in the vicinity of if not involved in the Migos rapper’s murder had been arrested. According to several reports, a man named Joshua Cameron Isiah aka Lil Cam the 5th was arrested […] The post Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HPD: Woman shot in the back during possible robbery in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a possible robbery of two women that led to one of them being shot in the back. It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Centre Parkway near the Southwest Freeway and Best Elementary School. We're told at least two suspects in a...
Houston man believed to be responsible for dozens of purse snatchings, police say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 30-year-old man is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen purse snatchings in the Houston area, according to investigators. Jamell Anthony Hurst, of Houston, is in custody and being charged with aggravated robbery, according to the League City Police Department. He's being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
fox26houston.com
Man shot in the back after apparent ambush shooting in Humble
HOUSTON - A man was shot in the back after an apparent ambush northeast of Houston. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire department responded to reports of a shooting in progress at 9390 W FM 1960 in Humble. SUGGESTED: Woman, dog rescued after she drove car into...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot while sitting inside vehicle near apartment complex in NE Houston, police say
An investigation is underway after one person was hit by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle outside a north Houston apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a possible drive-by shooting at the Park at Humble Apartments in the 9300 block of FM 1960 Road West near the Eastex Freeway.
2 dead, 2 injured after woman's ex-husband fires shots at home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving: HPD
Granado is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and another man, while critically injuring a second man and a 15-year-old on Thanksgiving night, HPD said.
Port of Houston body belongs to man who disappeared in the Heights, medical examiner says
The medical examiner's office confirmed what the 26-year-old's family feared ever since he disappeared in the Heights two weeks ago.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect who allegedly killed ex-wife, man in Spring Branch turns himself in to authorities after horrific shooting, HPD says
SPRING BRANCH, Texas – A man who is accused of killing two people, including the mother of his child, inside of a home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving has reportedly turned himself in to police. According to the Houston Police Department, 38-year-old Yonetsy Montriel Granado turned himself in to...
Click2Houston.com
Off-duty deputy opens fire on suspect caught breaking into his vehicle in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An off-duty deputy reportedly opened fire on a suspect who was breaking into his vehicle in west Houston on Saturday, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place in the 10400 block of Town and Country Way around 5:35 p.m. in the deputy’s apartment complex parking garage.
fox26houston.com
Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Credit Hotel Clerk For Arresting Three Houston Men On Charges Of Stealing Catalytic Converters
Local law enforcement has arrested 27 men from the Houston area this year on charges of stealing catalytic converters. That includes three who were caught around 4:30 Monday morning in College Station. College Station police credit a hotel clerk reporting that they saw someone cutting a converter in their parking...
Click2Houston.com
HPD: Man found shot multiple times inside crashed SUV in NE Houston; Driver detained
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one man dead inside an SUV and another critically injured two miles away in northeast Houston early Sunday, according to police. Lt. I. Izaguirre with Houston Police said officers found an SUV that crashed into a ditch on East...
fox26houston.com
Missing man Delano Burkes' body found in Port of Houston, family confirms
HOUSTON - The case of a missing Houston man last seen in the Heights in mid-November has taken a tragic turn. BACKGROUND: Search continues for Delano Burkes seen on video running away from Heights area bar. According to family members, a body found in the water Friday at the Port...
cw39.com
2 men hurt after shooting led to crash on Southwest Freeway service road
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is recovering, and another man is seriously injured after they were shot in a car overnight on Monday morning. The shooting also caused a crash on the Southwest Freeway service road near Bissonnet. Houston police said around 1:10 a.m., a white car began shooting...
Investigation underway after 2 men found shot a mile apart in northeast Houston, police say
Houston police say one man is dead after he was found shot in a crashed SUV. The second victim was reportedly found a mile away in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Thanksgiving turned into shooting; shooter finally apprehended
The Houston Police Department reports that a man who allegedly shot his ex-wife, another man, and two other people while they were having Thanksgiving dinner at home in Spring Branch has been arrested and charged. Two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault are brought against the...
Houston Chronicle
Missing man last seen leaving Heights bar found dead in Houston Ship Channel
The body of Delano Burkes, a 26-year-old man last seen leaving a Houston Heights-area bar earlier this month, was recovered Friday following an extended search. According to FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff, Burke's family members confirmed that Burkes' body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel by employees of a tugboat operating in the waterway. Burkes was last seen on November 13 leaving McIntyre's, a Heights-area bar roughly 15 miles from where his body was ultimately discovered. Law enforcement's probe into Burkes' disappearance is now considered a homicide investigation, according to Seedorff.
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved one
The family of Delano Burkes, the man who went missing from a Heights area bar has become increasingly concerned for his safety. They are asking for the public’s help in the search of the 26-year-old man who’s been missing since November 13th.
