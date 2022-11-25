ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HipHopWired

Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder

It has been a little less than a month since Takeoff was killed while he was in Houston. A suspect believed to be in the vicinity of if not involved in the Migos rapper’s murder had been arrested. According to several reports, a man named  Joshua Cameron Isiah aka Lil Cam the 5th was arrested […] The post Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston man believed to be responsible for dozens of purse snatchings, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 30-year-old man is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen purse snatchings in the Houston area, according to investigators. Jamell Anthony Hurst, of Houston, is in custody and being charged with aggravated robbery, according to the League City Police Department. He's being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot in the back after apparent ambush shooting in Humble

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the back after an apparent ambush northeast of Houston. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire department responded to reports of a shooting in progress at 9390 W FM 1960 in Humble. SUGGESTED: Woman, dog rescued after she drove car into...
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
texasbreaking.com

Texas Thanksgiving turned into shooting; shooter finally apprehended

The Houston Police Department reports that a man who allegedly shot his ex-wife, another man, and two other people while they were having Thanksgiving dinner at home in Spring Branch has been arrested and charged. Two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault are brought against the...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Missing man last seen leaving Heights bar found dead in Houston Ship Channel

The body of Delano Burkes, a 26-year-old man last seen leaving a Houston Heights-area bar earlier this month, was recovered Friday following an extended search. According to FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff, Burke's family members confirmed that Burkes' body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel by employees of a tugboat operating in the waterway. Burkes was last seen on November 13 leaving McIntyre's, a Heights-area bar roughly 15 miles from where his body was ultimately discovered. Law enforcement's probe into Burkes' disappearance is now considered a homicide investigation, according to Seedorff.
HOUSTON, TX

