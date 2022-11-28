Amazon has dropped this Olaplex product by over 40% in the Black Friday sale

Black Friday is still well and truly here, and there’s no sign of the sale slowing down just yet. In fact, we’re currently being bombarded with bargains left, right and centre. Mattresses , microwaves and home appliances are in no short supply, and we’re also turning to tech giants for phones , laptops and highly anticipated Apple savings.

But spotting a sale on one of our favourite beauty buys is always exciting. And any saving seems twice as sweet when it’s on a product you purchase regularly, such as dishwasher tablets , Nespresso pods and bits from The Body Shop .

Olaplex has shot up the ranks as a beauty-buff must-have for many. Claiming to tame tresses and strengthen unruly manes, it’s safe to say it has built up quite a loyal fan base over its relatively short lifetime.

Lovers of Olaplex need little introduction to the label, but for those who aren’t as well-versed in its wares, the US-based brand focuses on “bond-building” at its core.

Although, it doesn’t come cheap, so this Amazon Black Friday deal really does deserve some attention, and we’ve found a few extra Olaplex bargains to buy too.

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £16.50, Amazon.co.uk

Yesterday, this Olaplex hair perfector was on sale at just under half price. Sadly, that saving is no more, as the discount has reduced just slightly, but 41 per cent is still nothing to turn your nose up at.

When we tried Olaplex’s range , our tester was suitably impressed, sharing it worked wonders on split ends and made their hair “visibly shinier”, which really is what it’s been created to do. “It’s been designed to be used once a week,” they added, “but can be used twice if your hair is extremely damaged”.

So, if that sounds like something your mane could make do with, or you’re already in love with the product and just looking to stock up, now may be one of the best times to do so.

Olaplex hero bundle: Was £84, now £53.46, Lookfantastic.com

To claim the full discount on this Lookfantastic steal, you need to add code “EXTRA5” at checkout. And we strongly encourage you to do so, as a saving of over £30 on this set of bestsellers is quite the steal. The no.3 hair perfector – which is also currently on sale (was £28, now £16.50, Amazon.co.uk ) – is included alongside the no.4 bond maintenance shampoo and no.5 conditioner.

Our tester reviewed the Olaplex range to see if it really could revive dry, damaged locks, and the pictures spoke for themselves. So if you’re still in two minds, be sure to take a look at the full review and get this deal before it’s gone.

Olaplex ultimate essentials kit: Was £28, now £21, Justmylook.com

For anyone tempted to try Olaplex for the first time, this essentials kit could be the perfect pick. On sale at Just My Look with a 25 per cent saving, this set is a serious steal for savvy savers, especially considering it includes travel-sized versions of the brand’s bestselling products. That means there's a 30ml no.3 hair perfector, a miniature no.4 shampoo and no.5 conditioner as well as, a no.8 moisture mask and the no.0 bond building hair treatment. The perfect Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for both fans of the brand and novices alike.

Olaplex clarifying shampoo bundle: Was £84, now £53.46, Lookfantastic.com

Clarifying shampoos have been the hot product of 2022, with many a beauty buff turning to the hair care buy to tackle dandruff, remove product build-up and create healthier and happier locks. When using code “EXTRA5” at checkout, you can save over £30 on this three-piece set which includes a 250ml blonde enhancer toning shampoo, clarifying shampoo and bond maintenance conditioner.

