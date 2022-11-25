ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins go back to original Pittsburgh NHL franchise for Winter Classic jersey

By Andrew Limberg
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins Winter Classic Jerseys have been officially released.

The game will be played at Fenway Park in Boston against the Bruins on January 2.

The uniform is inspired the city’s first NHL franchise in 1925.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were around for only a few seasons but made the playoffs in their first season, eventually losing the eventual Stanley Cup champion Montreal Maroons.

The team folded in 1930.

“The ‘P’ crest stands equally for Pittsburgh and Penguins and is inspired by the city’s rich professional sports history,” a release from the Penguins says. “Its form is borrowed from the original Pirates sweater.”

“The front crest and player name and number embellishments are constructed in double layer vintage felt,” the release adds. “Adidas added extra special top stitch detailing meant to evoke the truss construction of Pittsburgh's bridges. The blue and white checkerboard pattern on the inside back neck is a reference to William Pitt and city of Pittsburgh.”

The jerseys will be available for sale beginning on December 1. You can pre-order the limited edition sweater here .

The upcoming Winter Classic will be the sixth outdoor game for the Penguins and third Winter Classic after playing in Buffalo, in Pittsburgh and now Boston.

