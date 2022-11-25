ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

Driver who plowed through 7-Eleven in Arcadia did so intentionally, police say

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNWWZ_0jNSNqfC00

The driver of a vehicle that crashed through an Arcadia 7-Eleven Thursday morning has been arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after police determined he drove through the store on purpose.

Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the convenience store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday, after receiving reports of a customer causing a disturbance inside the business.

When police arrived on scene, they found the suspect’s dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several displays.

The man apparently tried to flee, but was detained by store employees and customers until police arrived.

After interviewing witnesses, officers determined that the suspect, identified only as a man from Monrovia, had entered the store and began throwing merchandise at employees.

After being asked to leave, he left the store, got into his vehicle and then intentionally drove through the front doors of the business, accelerating toward customers and employees inside.

No injuries were reported, according to the Arcadia Fire Department.

The man was arrested and transported to the Arcadia Police Department to face possible charges for attempted murder. He’s currently being held on $2 million bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Police search for gunman in fatal shooting in Winnetka

Police are asking the public for help identify and locate a man who fatally shot a Lancaster man in Winnetka over the weekend. Investigators say Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, was found by officers who were responding to a shooting call in the 20000 block of Sherman Way around 3 p.m. Sunday. Abdullah was suffering from […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Skateboard-wielding assault suspect sought by Corona Police

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a security guard with a skateboard in Corona. Corona Police say the man was being escorted off the Corona Regional Medical Center premises when the assault occurred. The guard sustained “significant injuries” during the attack, authorities said. The suspect’s image was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.  […]
CORONA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Drunk driver drives off bluffs

On 11/26/2022 at approximately 12:25 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls regarding a vehicle that drove over the bluffs at Ocean / Montana. Upon arrival, evidence showed that a vehicle had driven west on Montana Ave into Palisades Park crashing through the barrier and landing approximately 50 feet west into the bluffs. Officers contacted two occupants who were inside the vehicle. Both sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was subsequently cited for felony DUI. A crane was requested and responded to remove the vehicle from the scene.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Key News Network

Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
EL MONTE, CA
KTLA

2 killed by suspected DUI driver in San Bernardino County

A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County Saturday. The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm. The crash happened along Hawthorne Avenue […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
GARDENA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

90K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy