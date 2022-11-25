Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Crypto Crash: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
Shiba Inu tokens have lost 74% of their value in 2022, after delivering a historic return in 2021. Investors' faith in cryptocurrency markets has plummeted following a string of high-profile collapses across the industry. Shiba Inu faces a big mathematical hurdle to reaching $1 per token. You’re reading a free...
Cathie Wood is buying the dip in Coinbase, adding $53 million this month as the FTX collapse pressures the crypto industry
Wall Street has soured on Coinbase since the FTX debacle, but ARK's Cathie Wood sees a buying opportunity as the stock price crumbles.
u.today
SHIB Trading Volume Gains 83% as Whale Accumulation Continues
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu: is it still worth investing in the altcoin meme?
u.today
Is Something Shady Happening with Binance? Breakdown of $2 Billion "Audit" Transaction
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase
"I think crypto is dead, and I think that investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said on Friday. The Wall Street analyst doesn't expect Coinbase to benefit from the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. Dolev said Coinbase is "a very bad business...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s When the Bitcoin and Crypto Bear Market Will End, According to deVere Group CEO Nigel Green
Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green is optimistic that the crypto bear market is months away from coming to an end. Green says that the prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets will rise once inflation starts slowing down and the central banks begin loosening monetary policy.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
u.today
“Black Swan” Author Says Coinbase Is Worthless
In a recent tweet, “Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb argues that Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency company, is “worthless.”. Even if the cryptocurrency industry somehow manages to recover from the worst crisis to date, the company still has a “grisly” future, according to a well-known statistician. Back in May, famed short seller Jim Chanos, who made a killing with his early bet against Enron, predicted that Coinbase would continue to struggle due to its declining fee revenue.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 5,900%, Come Out of Bear Market ‘Smelling Like a Rose’: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood
The founder and CEO of investment firm ARK Invest is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a seven-figure price by 2030. Responding to a question during an interview with Bloomberg about whether she is still holding on to her forecast that Bitcoin will reach $1 million in eight years, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says that she is.
u.today
Here's Who Caused Enormous Spike in Ethereum Selling Pressure This Past Weekend
u.today
993.3 Billion SHIB Transferred, Half Moved by Binance, Here’s Where
u.today
Alameda Crypto Fund Apparently Owes $55,000 to Bar in Bahamas
If you did not already have enough with the Alameda and FTX show, here's yet another fact that has surprised the whole crypto community. According to its list of creditors, Alameda owes more than $50,000 to a resort bar in the Bahamas called Margaritaville Beach Resort. The sheet released recently...
Short Squeeze Alert: GME Is A Few Dollars From Going Parabolic Says S3 Partners CEO
S3 Partners CEO Bob Sloan, viewing the current market setup, believes that GameStop could see strong bullish momentum if it repasses the $30 mark.
u.today
Shiba Inu Sees Nearly 100% Weekly Burns, What's Next on SHIB Price?
u.today
BNB Drops 6% as "Dr. Doom" Roubini's Criticism of CZ Considered Bullish by Some in Community
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rally Accelerates as 3-Day Return Reaches 20%
