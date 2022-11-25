ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

Crypto Crash: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?

Shiba Inu tokens have lost 74% of their value in 2022, after delivering a historic return in 2021. Investors' faith in cryptocurrency markets has plummeted following a string of high-profile collapses across the industry. Shiba Inu faces a big mathematical hurdle to reaching $1 per token. You’re reading a free...
u.today

SHIB Trading Volume Gains 83% as Whale Accumulation Continues

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shiba Inu: is it still worth investing in the altcoin meme?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Is Something Shady Happening with Binance? Breakdown of $2 Billion "Audit" Transaction

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
u.today

“Black Swan” Author Says Coinbase Is Worthless

In a recent tweet, “Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb argues that Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency company, is “worthless.”. Even if the cryptocurrency industry somehow manages to recover from the worst crisis to date, the company still has a “grisly” future, according to a well-known statistician. Back in May, famed short seller Jim Chanos, who made a killing with his early bet against Enron, predicted that Coinbase would continue to struggle due to its declining fee revenue.
u.today

Here's Who Caused Enormous Spike in Ethereum Selling Pressure This Past Weekend

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

993.3 Billion SHIB Transferred, Half Moved by Binance, Here’s Where

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Alameda Crypto Fund Apparently Owes $55,000 to Bar in Bahamas

If you did not already have enough with the Alameda and FTX show, here's yet another fact that has surprised the whole crypto community. According to its list of creditors, Alameda owes more than $50,000 to a resort bar in the Bahamas called Margaritaville Beach Resort. The sheet released recently...
u.today

Shiba Inu Sees Nearly 100% Weekly Burns, What's Next on SHIB Price?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

BNB Drops 6% as "Dr. Doom" Roubini's Criticism of CZ Considered Bullish by Some in Community

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Rally Accelerates as 3-Day Return Reaches 20%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy