This will be the largest cut in the company's history. Amazon is reportedly joining other major companies in implementing a wave of layoffs ahead of next year. The New York Times reported the retail giant’s plans to let go of approximately 10,000 workers with its corporate and technology divisions being the most affected. Other downsizings will reportedly happen in the retail division and human resources departments. This will reportedly be the largest wave of layoffs in the company’s history, which boasts a total workforce of more than 1.5 million people, with the majority being hourly workers.

1 DAY AGO