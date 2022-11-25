Read full article on original website
Chain law in effect on I-80 near Evanston; heavy snow to spread into southeast Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in southwest Wyoming, Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 3:20 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 from Evanston to Exit 30, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is seeing slick conditions with snowfall between Utah and Quaely...
Cow elk tests positive for chronic wasting disease; first confirmed case in Wyoming Hunt Area 59 in Cody Region
CASPER, Wyo. — The presence of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed for the first time in Elk Hunt Area 59, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Monday. The presence of the disease was confirmed after a cow elk tested positive in early November, Game and Fish said.
