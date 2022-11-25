AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Hugh Freeze’s checkered past in the Southeastern Conference means he’ll have to win more than just games. He’ll also have to win over Auburn fans. Freeze’s return to the league more than five years after his scandal-plagued exit was greeted by considerable backlash from wary fans on social media. The former Mississippi and Liberty coach had to talk about his past during Tuesday’s introductory news conference as much as his belief that Auburn can make a quick turnaround, urging fans to “please give me a chance to earn your trust.” “Give me some time. Get to know us. Get to know our family. Get to know the truth of our story,” Freeze said. “And I think the ones who have done that have said, ‘Man, you know what, I kinda like this guy and this family.’ “But that’s all you can ask is, man, give us a chance to earn your trust and I think you’ll like the end result.”

