ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘We are not even full for Christmas’ – England’s restaurants count their lost bookings

By Joe Middleton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKuDG_0jNSLUVk00
Michelin-starred chef Pascal Aussignac poses at his restaurant, Club Gascon, in central London.

Time is running out for Pascal Aussignac, chef patron of the Michelin-starred Club Gascon, as he counts down to the crucial Christmas party season.

“We are not full at the moment. We are obviously hoping that will increase. We have a few Christmas parties booked but it is down on previous years,” said the 55-year-old.

“I’ve still got a few tables on a Saturday in December available that should be fully booked. We have never had this before – for November and December it would be full in previous years.

“I think at the moment, due to the economic situation, people are waiting to see if they have enough money before they commit.”

Staffing issues forced Aussignac to close Comptoir Gascon, his French bistro near Smithfield Market in central London, and his workforce across his five remaining eateries has plummeted to 60 people from the 160 he employed prior to the pandemic. He is “very scared” that a lot of restaurants could collapse in the months after the Christmas.

Aussignac’s fears are echoed in cities, towns and villages across Britain – a pattern of closures that many fear is about to accelerate as recession, rent rises and squeezed household spending combine with fraying public transport and rail strikes.

Members surveyed by UKHospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association and British Institute of Innkeeping and Hospitality Ulster were anticipating a vacancy rate of 17% this Christmas, compared with the current vacancy rate of 11%. This means 33% will reduce venue opening hours and 29% will simplify their menus this Christmas.

Aussignac said there was “nothing” in chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement to tackle the staffing crisis in the industry.

“I do not think there was anything in there that deals with the biggest issue hospitality is facing and which means we cannot keep places open or operate at full capacity,” he said.

Since January Aussignac has had a vacancy for a full-time pastry chef, but was only able to fill it in the past few weeks, a situation he has never experienced before. The lack of staffing, which he blames on people returning to Europe during lockdown and since Brexit, means Club Gascon no longer opens for lunch and only serves dinner.

“Brexit is the main reason we are having these staffing issues. Previously it was easy for Europeans to come here and work, but it isn’t any longer, so now they pick other cities like Paris or Madrid.”

More than a third of hospitality businesses are at risk of failure in early 2023 due to cost increases, the UKHospitality survey found. Figures from the Insolvency Service showed that the number of restaurants and food outlets across the UK entering liquidation has increased by 46% in the three months to September.

While Hunt’s autumn statement included a £13.6bn package to support business rates payers, industry experts were critical of the lack of focus on economic growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UddbO_0jNSLUVk00
Arwen Beaton (right) publican at the Digger’s Rest in Woodbury Salterton, Devon, with Daniel Kelly. Photograph: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking, we worked so hard and we have walked away with nothing to show for it after almost three years,” said Arwen Beaton, publican at The Digger’s Rest in east Devon after closing its doors for the last time. The thatched pub nestled in the picturesque village of Woodbury Salterton was taken over by Beaton, 48, and her partner Daniel Kelly, 42, in April 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

The couple offered free food delivery to vulnerable people and opened a shop selling essential items to locals, before reopening after lockdown.

“At the beginning of this year we were in a good place, we had somehow got through Covid and everything was looking positive and then we were hit with massive cost increases,” said Beaton.

Energy costs at the pub “tripled”, food prices went through the roof with key items such as cooking oil more than doubling and the pub operator which owns the premises increased the rent by 10%.

Beaton said that for the first time customers were “talking about their finances at the bar” and footfall began to decline as they went from seeing regulars once a week to less than once a month.

In August, The Digger’s Rest was 30% down on the previous year’s takings , forcing it to close its doors for good on 7 November.

Beaton said that three other pubs within a five-mile radius also shut up shop in recent weeks, adding that rural pubs in particular were “part of the community” and when they are gone “you will struggle to get them back”.

Emma McClarkin, the chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said the industry remained on a “knife-edge” and it was “very disappointed” that a 12.5% rate of VAT was not implemented.

Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of UKHospitality, welcomed the business rates support but said the chancellor failed to outline “any plan for economic growth” and there is “nothing to give firms confidence, let alone invest”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cytTF_0jNSLUVk00
James Chiavarini, owner of Il Portico, High Street Kensington, London. Photograph: ANL/REX/Shutterstock

The problems facing hospitality have been described as the “five horsemen of the apocalypse” by James Chiavarini, owner of Il Portico, an Italian eatery that was opened and run by his family on Kensington High Street in London for 55 years.

He said soaring staff, supply, food and energy prices, the impact of the cost of living on his customers and despondency at the economic situation, had all affected the industry.

Chiavarini said this “economic headwind” forced him to close Il Portico’s sister restaurant Pino, also in Kensington, in June this year.

He added: “After lockdown ended people believed in this idea that everything would be like the roaring 20s and the economy would be flying, but this just hasn’t happened.”

Imogen Davis, the co-founder of Native, in Mayfair, west London, said that getting staff had always been tough but that “then Covid and Brexit happened and it became so much harder to recruit”, leading the business to drop plans to open an extra day.

Increased energy costs caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are the biggest problem for Alex Greig, who owns Fuggles Beer Cafe, which has premises in the west Kent towns of Tonbridge and Tunbridge Wells.

The 37-year-old – who also owns a bottle shop in Tunbridge Wells – has seen a £10,000 increase in energy bills but warned that without the government discount the costs would have been £40,000 and made the businesses “unviable”.

Greig said the government’s announcement on business rates was “something” for the industry but called on the government to clarify exactly what energy support would be available for hospitality businesses next year.

“Our customers will have less money and our costs will be a lot higher. That’s why we need certainty to motivate us to want to invest in our businesses and encourage us to grow,” he added.

Greig said “slashing VAT” would be a “massive stimulus” for the industry and “give us the confidence so we can continue to invest”.

Kenny Atkinson, the owner of the Michelin-starred restaurant House of Tides and Solstice, both in Newcastle, said his energy bills had “tripled” and has struggled to get suitable staff, with seven current vacancies.

“There is no direction, no confidence from the government. We aren’t asking for handouts, but a reduction in VAT can help us grow our businesses,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said it had “provided an unprecedented package of support including VAT cuts, business rates holidays and government backed loans worth around £400bn”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘I’m a homeless guy looking after a palace!’ The housesitters escaping the cost of living crisis

Massive houses, expansive gardens, occasionally a fridge full of food – and all of it free. Megan Gay and Sean Wood, both 27, have managed to dodge the cost of living crisis and the rent or mortgage hikes that are ravaging many people’s lives and savings in the UK. Their trick? Full-time housesitting. Seven months ago, the couple decided to quit London’s rental market and go on the road. Their belongings in bags, they have moved from house to house across the UK. They plan to continue living like this for at least another year.
Time Out Global

London flat with ‘hidden bath’ drives the internet wild

What does £1,279 per month get you? In some parts of England, this amount of dosh might secure a grand old castle, or at least a four bedroom townhouse with a garden and a parking space. In London, apparently all this will get you is a tiny ‘studio flat’ with a ‘compact kitchen’ and a bath that’s literally in the cupboard.
BBC

Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city

Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent families given food vouchers for Christmas break

Some families in Stoke-on-Trent will get supermarket vouchers this Christmas to help with the cost of living. Parents of children on free school meals or with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) will receive £50. They are part of £2m of funding from Stoke-on-Trent City Council and can...
BBC

Train strikes: Pub boss warns walkouts could ruin Christmas plans

The boss of the pub chain Fuller's has told the BBC that rail strikes could see Christmas parties cancelled unless there is a "speedy resolution". Simon Emeny also warned that staff who rely on hours and tips over Christmas could suffer if there is a wave of cancelled bookings. He...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales wears a high-street jumper dress

The Princess of Wales demonstrated how to master workwear dressing in the colder months yesterday, stepping out in a cosy jumper dress. But instead of wearing a luxury label, Kate turned to the high-street – as she often does – opting for an affordable knitted design from Mango. She paired it with co-ordinating pieces in similar shades of green, during a royal visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon.
Daily Mail

Woman passing a council flowerbed notices 'decorative plant' which turns out to be the world's deadliest shrub and contains 6,000 times more poison than cyanide when its seeds

A woman in North Wales was left shocked after spotting the world's deadliest plant, which contains a substance 6,000 times more poisonous than cyanide, in a council flowerbed. The flower, called Ricinnus Communis and known as the Castor Oil plant, was named by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's most poisonous.
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the oldest person to have ever lived

Imagine living to be 122 years old while eating over 2 pounds of chocolate every week. Jeanne Calment was born in Arles, France on February 21, 1875. She married wealthy store owner Fernand Calment on April 8, 1896 when she was 21 years old.
People

Viking Jewelry Discovered in Sweden Looks 'Almost Completely New' at 1,000 Years Old — See the Photos!

“This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime,” said one archaeologist Talk about antiques! Archeologists in Sweden have uncovered a stockpile of silver that they believe is approximately 1,000 years old. The items — which include torque-style neck rings, arm rings and coins — were found inside a ceramic pot in Viggbyholm, Täby, a "Viking Age settlement" located outside Stockholm, according to a press release from The Archaeologists at the National Historical Museums in Sweden. "They looked almost completely new," said archaeologist Maria Lingström. ...
The Guardian

The Guardian

516K+
Followers
118K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy