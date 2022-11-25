ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus police to monitor drag storytelling event after Proud Boys announce protest plans

By The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0en2P8_0jNSLJ2z00

Columbus police will be present to monitor a storytelling event at a North Side church after a far-right extremist group announced plans to disrupt and protest it.

The "Holi-Drag Storytime" event is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus, located on West Weisheimer Road. The event is being hosted by Red Oak Community School, a private school that operates at the church.

Related coverage: Andrew Levitt, aka Nina West, receives Raymond J. Hanley Award

The event will feature three local drag performers reading stories to children and performing a "few holiday numbers," according to the event page on the school's website. Tickets are being sold online for $10, as well as tickets to view a livestream of the event.

The Ohio Chapter of the Proud Boys, an extremist organization whose leadership has been charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, posted on the social media platform Telegram on Nov. 15 that they intend to attend and protest the even.

"It's going to be wild," the group said in its posting. That's the same statement made by President Donald Trump encouraging people to come to his rally on Jan. 6, 2021 during which he told attendees to march down to the Capitol building where the electoral college votes were being counted certifying President Joe Biden's victory over Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jzhyz_0jNSLJ2z00

The Telegram messaging channel on which the announcement was posted also features posts with photographs of school and church leaders and the phone number for the church, as well as comments such as "Our gays are better than their gays."

More: Club Q owner: Shooting massacre comes amid a new ‘type of hate’ toward LGBTQ

Red Oak Community School, which says its mission is to foster "students' sense of their place and power in the natural world and in their communities," posted a statement on its website saying the event will go on and providing resources for people who want to donate or volunteer at the event.

"Our ROCS community hosts this drag story time event for the LGBTQ+ community in Columbus because it promotes values in young children that we hold dear to our hearts- love, kindness, inclusivity and understanding," the statement said. "What child doesn't enjoy stories, music and glitter?"

The announcement of the protest was made several days before a shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub that left five people dead and 19 injured.

The online furor over the event and the planned protest by the Proud Boys in the wake of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado have also caught the eye of Columbus City Council, which issued a statement on the matter this week.

"Columbus City Council condemns the far-right extremists who are attempting to intimidate families at an upcoming holiday reading event," the statement said. "All families deserve to be safe, and anti-LGBTQ behavior is not welcome in the City of Columbus."

Columbus police told The Dispatch on Tuesday that they are aware of the planned "disruption" and have plans to monitor the event to ensure it is peaceful. Specific security measures were not disclosed.

Proud Boys chapters across the country have disrupted or "crashed" similar storytime events involving drag performers in 2022.

Stonewall Columbus was closed on Friday, but had posted information about the planned protest on its social media accounts. Back2Stonewall, a media organization for LGBTQ+ specific news, posted a message asking for those who are able to counterprotest the Proud Boys' plans.

"We need to start standing up for ourselves again because as you can see no one else will," the post read.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police to monitor drag storytelling event after Proud Boys announce protest plans

Comments / 38

Daniel Burke
4d ago

I can't believe a waste of taxpayers money to guard this and the nerve to charge anyone over the age of 2yrs old to read a book. In slow Joe words " Sick "

Reply(9)
14
John M
4d ago

telling people to March and be heard is not the same as what the liars in the media will tell you happened...Trump didn't tell people to overthrow the government or to be violent

Reply(1)
21
Bill Thoman
3d ago

Sick. Most drag queens will even tell you their shows are not for children. Irresponsible parents to allow your children see that crap.

Reply(4)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusunderground.com

Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville

The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows.  Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Local Woman Turns 105 Years Old

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Residents at the Helen Purcell Home celebrated a very special occasion this afternoon. Born in 1917 right here in Zanesville, McCall has seen and experienced just about everything throughout her ten and a half decades. She says she’s lived life to the fullest. spending 74 years...
ZANESVILLE, OH
614now.com

The co-founder of one of the most iconic events in Columbus has died

Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the beloved Arnold Sports Festival, has died at 96 years old. His death was announced in a Tweet from Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I am devastated that I won’t sit with him again and hear his wisdom, or critique bodybuilders together, or just laugh and laugh. My thoughts are with Bob, Kathy, Jeff, and the whole Lorimer family, but I also know that Jim isn’t gone,” Schwarzenegger said through Twitter.
COLUMBUS, OH
back2stonewall.com

CALL TO ACTION: Proud Boys To Disrupt Columbus, Ohio Drag Story Time Event. COUNTERPROTEST! FIGHT BACK!

Via Right Wing Watch:: “A local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys plans to disrupt a Dec. 3 drag story event in Columbus, Ohio, just two weeks after the killings at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs. The Columbus Proud Boys announced their plans to disrupt the kids story time event held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Telegram last Tuesday. Advance Democracy, Inc., a non-partisan, non-profit research organization, first flagged the post. The emphasis of a “wild” protest is likely a reference to Jan. 6. Trump had called on his supporters to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, promising that it would “be wild!”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Local Farm Store Break-in Aimed at Gun Theft

Chillicothe – A local farm store was broken into over the weekend the thief was aimed at gun theft. According to the Chillicothe police department on 11/27/22, they were dispatched to Rural King located on Bridge Street for an alarm call around 2 am. When they arrived they found evidence of a forced entry, and an attempt to steal handguns.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
10TV

Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Police said the...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

13-year-old injured in shooting at Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning after she was struck by gunfire at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A press release from police says an unknown suspect fired shots into an apartment located near the...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Columbus TikTok Doctor Has Medical License Suspended For Alleged Botched Surgeries

A plastic surgeon who amassed more than 844,000 followers and 14.6 million likes on TikTok has been suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, who goes by ROXY Plastic Surgery on social media, was suspended by the State Medical Board on November 18, due to what the board saw as “clear and convincing evidence” that Dr. Grawe violated sections of the Ohio Revised Code, stating that “Dr. Grawe’s continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”
COLUMBUS, OH
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ohio county rejects ban on utility-scale solar, but 10 counties retain it

Clark County, Ohio has rejected the ban of utility-scale renewable energy development as codified by Senate Bill 52, a 2021 law that prohibits the development of solar and wind power facilities greater than 50 MW of capacity. The bill does not place a ban on smaller residential rooftop or commercial solar facilities.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old girl missing from north Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Sunday night that Roslyn McNeal, 12, had been found COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday evening from the north side. CPD state that officers went to the area of Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue near […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Katalina’s is opening a new Columbus location

We have Katalina’s Cafe in Harrison West and Katalina’s, Too in Clintonville. And soon enough, we’ll have a third Katalina’s. According to owner Kathleen “Katalina” Day, Katalina’s 3 is currently in the works. It will be coming to 480 W. Town St. in Franklinton, the former home of Close Quarters: Social Gaming Club.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy