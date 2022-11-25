Read full article on original website
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Week 14 Irish bowl projections get cocky
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish ended the regular season with a disappointing loss to its rival, the USC Trojans. While the college football playoff was 100% out of reach, Notre Dame could of at least done itself a favor and made sure USC wasn’t going there to be part of the four that also includes the Michigan Wolverines... just punch me in the face 1000 times.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
onefootdown.com
The 2022 season reset Notre Dame’s football rivalries for 2023
This wasn’t the 2022 Notre Dame football season that we hoped for back in August. Pretty much, as always, most of us were completely wrong about the team in various ways — and that’s perfectly okay. There’s no way to account for any number of variables that occur during the season when the record is 0-0 and we’re all still baking under the August sun.
Notre Dame football transfer wish list
With the holidays approaching, we’ll dive into our holiday wish list for the positions we think Notre Dame should target in the transfer portal. With championship games still to be played and bowl games to be fleshed out, the transfer portal is already filling up quickly. Some of the top quarterbacks currently in the portal include Jeff Sims, Cade McNamara, Luke Altmyer, and Jack Tuttle. Cade was a one-time Notre Dame commit before Michigan was able to flip him. With all honesty, these guys would only move the needle a moderate amount for the position room.
AP Top 25 poll: USC jumps to No. 4 in latest college football rankings (Nov. 27)
One day after soundly beating Notre Dame 38-27, the USC Trojans rose to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. With Ohio State losing to Michigan, the Trojans were able to move up one spot - which is what will likely happen when the next College Football Playoff Rankings are released on Tuesday.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
Bellarmine continues historic basketball tour at UCLA
Division I upstart Bellarmine continues a tour through college basketball history on Sunday when it visits No. 19-ranked UCLA in
Lincoln Riley is recruiting Matayo Uiagalelei hard
Matayo Uiagalelei had just helped lead St. John Bosco to a thrilling 24-22 victory over Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game. Waiting for him on the field after the monumental victory was USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who posed for a photo while holding ...
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Ohio State's loss makes room for USC in top 4
USC moves into position to nab a College Football Playoff spot after beating Notre Dame. See how the rest of RJ Young’s Top 25 shakes out.
Pac-12 Football Notes: Will Utah Ruin USC's CFP Bid?
Eight Pac-12 questions to address this week with just one game left:. Is there any way that USC would NOT make the College Football Playoff if it beats Utah in Friday's 5 p.m. Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas?. Simply put, Ohio State is the only possible fly in USC’s...
onefootdown.com
OFD Reacts: Fan Sentiment High Coming Into USC Game
Welcome back to OFD Reacts, where our readers answer a four-pack of Notre Dame Fighting Irish related questions. Before we begin, a reminder to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. The Irish are now four-point underdogs, as of this writing. Our first question is our...
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
Average LA County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since March 3rd
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 16th consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $5.146, its lowest amount since March 3.
95.3 MNC
Winter Storm Warning: Heaviest snowfall set for Wednesday night into Thursday morning
(Tom Coomes/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien and Cass Counties until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The pattern is active, cold and snow weather through the end of this week. The snow impacts vary with the lake effect snow, which ramps up-and-down as temperatures fall overnight and rise into the afternoon. The first bullseye is Berrien county early Wednesday with the potential for more than three inches of snow. Then temps rise just above freezing Wednesday afternoon, followed by the heaviest lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday, with upwards of six inches of snow possible, in the snow belt. Temperatures are much colder to end the week, and lake effect snow will persist into Friday.
WNDU
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
WNDU
Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
Despite dip in LA County gas prices, protestors slam oil companies after record-high profits
In some areas, the cost of a gallon of regular gasoline is well under $5, but during a protest outside of the Phillips 66 refinery, some people called out big oil companies over alleged "price gauging" and reported record-high profits.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested
LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
