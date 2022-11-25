ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Week 14 Irish bowl projections get cocky

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish ended the regular season with a disappointing loss to its rival, the USC Trojans. While the college football playoff was 100% out of reach, Notre Dame could of at least done itself a favor and made sure USC wasn’t going there to be part of the four that also includes the Michigan Wolverines... just punch me in the face 1000 times.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onefootdown.com

The 2022 season reset Notre Dame’s football rivalries for 2023

This wasn’t the 2022 Notre Dame football season that we hoped for back in August. Pretty much, as always, most of us were completely wrong about the team in various ways — and that’s perfectly okay. There’s no way to account for any number of variables that occur during the season when the record is 0-0 and we’re all still baking under the August sun.
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football transfer wish list

With the holidays approaching, we’ll dive into our holiday wish list for the positions we think Notre Dame should target in the transfer portal. With championship games still to be played and bowl games to be fleshed out, the transfer portal is already filling up quickly. Some of the top quarterbacks currently in the portal include Jeff Sims, Cade McNamara, Luke Altmyer, and Jack Tuttle. Cade was a one-time Notre Dame commit before Michigan was able to flip him. With all honesty, these guys would only move the needle a moderate amount for the position room.
SOUTH BEND, IN
AllTrojans

Lincoln Riley is recruiting Matayo Uiagalelei hard

Matayo Uiagalelei had just helped lead St. John Bosco to a thrilling 24-22 victory over Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game.  Waiting for him on the field after the monumental victory was USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who posed for a photo while holding ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onefootdown.com

OFD Reacts: Fan Sentiment High Coming Into USC Game

Welcome back to OFD Reacts, where our readers answer a four-pack of Notre Dame Fighting Irish related questions. Before we begin, a reminder to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. The Irish are now four-point underdogs, as of this writing. Our first question is our...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
knock-la.com

Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer

It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
95.3 MNC

Winter Storm Warning: Heaviest snowfall set for Wednesday night into Thursday morning

(Tom Coomes/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien and Cass Counties until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The pattern is active, cold and snow weather through the end of this week. The snow impacts vary with the lake effect snow, which ramps up-and-down as temperatures fall overnight and rise into the afternoon. The first bullseye is Berrien county early Wednesday with the potential for more than three inches of snow. Then temps rise just above freezing Wednesday afternoon, followed by the heaviest lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday, with upwards of six inches of snow possible, in the snow belt. Temperatures are much colder to end the week, and lake effect snow will persist into Friday.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust

Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
foxla.com

VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
LOS ANGELES, CA

