Read full article on original website
Related
After Being Turned Away From A Club Because Of Their Size, These Women Are Calling For A Change In Nightclub Policies
Curve models Ella Halikas and Alexa McCoy were entering a club with about 12 other women when only they were stopped by the bouncer, who looked them up and down, closed off the rope, and denied them entry. "This type of discrimination is so damaging to people's self worth and confidence," Ella told BuzzFeed.
Will Smith Broke His Silence On What Happened When He Slapped Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars, And He Said It Was A "Horrific" Night
"There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?”
People Are Sharing Their Weird Bedside Tables After Elon Musk Shared A Bizarre Picture Of His Own
It's the caffeine-free Diet Coke for me.
People Are Sharing Celebs "Nobody Hates," And Some Even Revealed What They're Actually Like In Real Life
OK, but Julie Andrews is a literal queen for standing up to that rude cast member.
17 Movies That People Believe Would've Been Bad If The Actors Involved Weren't So Darn Good
"It's ridiculous and pretty dumb when you think about it, but the cast makes it so much fun you don’t care."
Antonio Banderas Reveals Who He Wants Cast in 'Zorro' Reboot
Antonio Banderas has had a long and illustrious acting career playing many notable roles, but one of his most recognizable characters is arguably Zorro. Banderas played the masked vigilante in the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro and a sequel called The Legend of Zorro, which came out in 2005.
Mariah Carey Offers Fans the Chance to Hang in Her Home for the Ultimate NYC Getaway This December
If you're trying to sightsee in New York City during the holidays, Mariah Carey and Booking.com have teamed up to deliver the ultimate getaway to two lucky fans. In the spirit of the season, the weekend-long vacay, coined Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience, includes a pre-planned itinerary and a pitstop at the penthouse owned by the “Queen of Christmas” herself.
30 Behind-The-Scenes Pics Of The Cast Of "Wednesday" That Prove They're More Wholesome Than Spooky
I will defend this cast with my life.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
Okay, all of these are absolutely throwing my mind for a loop.
Idaho8.com
Restoration saves mysterious castle carvings from water damage, revealing new details
Conservators working at a castle in northwestern England have managed to rescue some unusual medieval stone carvings that were in danger of being destroyed by the elements. Built in 1092 by William II, Carlisle Castle was historically the most besieged castle in England, according to conservation charity English Heritage. In...
Comments / 0