Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
VIDEO: Hectic scene following deadly pursuit of stolen vehicle in Round Rock
The driver, later revealed to be Angela Nuckols, 58, from Pflugerville, was driving a stolen Nissan, officials said. A DPS trooper found the vehicle and began pursuing it shortly after, according to a statement released to KXAN from DPS.
I-35 lanes reopen in Buda after FedEx truck crash
Interstate 35 northbound is limited to two lanes near Robert S Light Boulevard in Buda after a crash involving a FedEx truck.
Vanessa Guillen's sister: Cecily Aguilar to enter plea in murder trial Tuesday
WACO, Texas — The sister of murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen shared on Twitter Monday night that Cecily Aguilar will be back in federal court Tuesday to submit her plea in the case. In her tweet, Mayra Guillen said Aguilar will be pleading "guilty or not guilty." "[Tuesday],...
Recap: News you may have missed over the Thanksgiving holiday
Here are five news stories from the Austin area and Texas you may have missed over the holiday weekend.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Austin (Austin, TX)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 8800 block of South Congress Avenue around 1:54 a.m. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the adult person driving an unknown vehicle struck a tree. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Search warrants reveal disturbing details in search for missing Domain resident
AUSTIN, Texas — Search warrants for the apartment of a missing Domain resident have revealed disturbing details in the search for 34-year-old Justin Haden. Haden was reported missing in early November. He was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. According the warrants, investigators believe Haden may...
APD identifies man who died after confrontation, shooting in east Austin
The Austin Police Department identified a man who died after being shot in the chest in east Austin Monday morning.
Austin shooting causes overnight closures on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after a shooting near Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. at 3701 N. I-35 Service Road northbound, which is just south of the Capital Plaza Target.
Hays County center for seniors awarded $106K for new building
A place for senior citizens in Hays County is turning people away because they don't have enough room. Now the county is lending a hand to fund a new space.
Man arrested after shots fired in northwest Austin bar
An Austin man faces a felony charge after allegedly pulling out a gun and firing shots inside a local bar over the weekend. Witnesses said he should be in jail.
Austin police investigating shooting death in East Austin
Investigators found a man with gunshot wounds on View Ridge Drive, near the Travis County Expo Center, around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 28. The man died on scene.
Texas DPS trooper involved in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are responding to an apparent officer-involved shooting in Round Rock. The Round Rock Police Department stated the shooting was in the area of the Cracker Barrel at 2350 block of North Interstate Highway 35. Authorities have closed the east bound portion of East Old...
APD: Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun out in northwest Austin bar
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in jail Saturday night after he pulled a gun on customers at a northwest Austin bar, according to the Austin Police Department. Police confirmed with KVUE that they received a family disturbance call from Anderson Mill Pub off Anderson Mill Road and Spicewood Parkway.
Texas teen charged with murder gets 15 years in prison
A teenager charged with murder in a Belton shooting has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Travis County had 118 fentanyl deaths in first 6 months of 2022, same number as all of last year
In the first six months of 2022, there were 118 fentanyl-related overdose deaths, meaning someone died of an overdose and had fentanyl in their system, it's the exact same number Travis County saw in all 12 months of 2021.
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
UPDATE: Woman who was shot, killed by DPS trooper following pursuit in Round Rock identified
Angela Nuckols emerged from the vehicle with a firearm. The DPS trooper who was pursuing the suspect discharged his weapon. Nuckols was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Travis County officials to provide update on drug overdose crisis
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County leaders will provide an update on the drug overdose crisis in Austin and what prevention efforts the county has taken so far. In May, Travis County declared the overdoses from fentanyl a public health crisis. Since that declaration, the county has done a variety of work including prevention, intervention and treatment for those affected.
Temple Police respond to early morning gunfire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police Officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th St. at 12:18 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of gunfire in the area. After arriving on scene, officers located one home and two vehicles that had been struck by bullets. Multiple shell casings were found...
