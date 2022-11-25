ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

KVUE

Austin shooting causes overnight closures on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after a shooting near Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. at 3701 N. I-35 Service Road northbound, which is just south of the Capital Plaza Target.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS trooper involved in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are responding to an apparent officer-involved shooting in Round Rock. The Round Rock Police Department stated the shooting was in the area of the Cracker Barrel at 2350 block of North Interstate Highway 35. Authorities have closed the east bound portion of East Old...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Travis County officials to provide update on drug overdose crisis

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County leaders will provide an update on the drug overdose crisis in Austin and what prevention efforts the county has taken so far. In May, Travis County declared the overdoses from fentanyl a public health crisis. Since that declaration, the county has done a variety of work including prevention, intervention and treatment for those affected.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Temple Police respond to early morning gunfire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police Officers responded to the 800 block of S. 28th St. at 12:18 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of gunfire in the area. After arriving on scene, officers located one home and two vehicles that had been struck by bullets. Multiple shell casings were found...
TEMPLE, TX

