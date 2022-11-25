Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EST
Bodies in suitcases suspect extradited to New Zealand. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has extradited a 42-year-old woman to New Zealand, two months after she was arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two long-dead children in abandoned suitcases. New Zealand police say the woman arrived at Auckland Airport on Tuesday after they sent three officers to South Korea to bring her back. They say she will be held in jail overnight and is to appear in court Wednesday on two murder charges. South Korea’s Justice Ministry says it provided New Zealand with unspecified “important evidence” in the case.
Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes Found Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy
The verdict was mixed, with alleged co-conspirators Jessica Watkins, Thomas Watkins, and Kenneth Harrelson being found not guilty of sedition. Throughout the trial, which opened on Oct. 4, the government alleged that Rhodes and his subordinates committed “seditious conspiracy” by working to block, by force, the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. The defendants also faced lesser charges that they conspired to disrupt the official proceedings of the joint session of Congress to certify the votes of the Electoral College. Sedition is rarely prosecuted, and convictions are even rarer. The Oath Keepers are a conspiratorial militia group that...
Judge orders men who made fake robocalls to register voters
An Ohio judge has ordered two men to spend 500 hours registering voters in low-income neighborhoods in Washington, D
Lawmakers cheer US World Cup victory
Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle cheered the U.S. victory in its final game of the first round of the World Cup on Tuesday. The United States defeated Iran 1-0 in its third game to secure a spot in the second round, which will be made up of 16 teams, and set up a match against the Netherlands on Saturday. The U.S. needed to win the game against Iran to continue in the tournament.
Walker Zimmerman saves USA’s 2022 World Cup against Iran
Walker Zimmerman saved the day for the United States. Eight minutes into the nine-plus minutes of stoppage time in the group stage match against Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a header from Iran trickled behind United States goalkeeper Matt Turner and appeared as though it might be headed for the goal. Zimmerman hustled back and cleared the ball away, saving the USMNT’s existence in the World Cup. With the 1-0 victory, the United States advanced to the round of 16 to play the Netherlands on Saturday morning. Had Iran tied the game at 1-1, the United States would have been eliminated. The USMNT’s only goal came late in the first half from Christian Pulisic, who collided with Iran’s goalie and had to leave the game with an abdominal injury at halftime. Previous 1 of 2 Next Zimmerman started in the United States’ first two group stage games, against Wales and England, but came off the bench on Tuesday against Iran, replaced in the starting lineup by Cameron Carter-Vickers. Zimmerman subbed in during the 81st minute of the game and was playing with comparatively fresh legs at the conclusion. The 29-year-old Zimmerman currently plays professionally for Nashville SC in the MLS.
Researchers seek lost Native American boarding school graves
GENOA, Neb. (AP) — The bodies of more than 80 Native American children are buried at the former Genoa Indian Industrial School in central Nebraska. But for decades, the location of the student cemetery has been a mystery, lost over time after the school closed in 1931 and memories faded of the once-busy campus that sprawled over 640 acres in the tiny community of Genoa.
Concern as Twitter stops enforcing policy against Covid-19 misinformation
Twitter will no longer enforce its policy against Covid-19 misinformation, raising concerns among public health experts that the change could have serious consequences if it discourages vaccination and other efforts to combat the still-spreading virus. Eagle-eyed users spotted the change on Monday night, noting that a one-sentence update had been...
Here’s what the U.S. win over Iran in the World Cup looked like in 25 dramatic photos
Christian Pulisic scores while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper to give the United States a 1-0 win, and a ticket to the knockout round.
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An uneasy calm hung over Kyiv on Tuesday as residents of the Ukrainian capital prepared for Russian missile attacks aiming to take out more energy infrastructure as winter approaches. To ease the hardships and ensure Ukraine’s 43 million people can maintain their resolve in the 10th month of fighting against Russia’s invasion, NATO allies are considering sending Patriot missiles and are boosting provisions of blankets, generators and other basic necessities. Ukraine’s first lady implored the West to retain the steadfastness that Ukrainians have shown against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military campaign. “Ukrainians are very tired of this war, but we have no choice in the matter,” Olena Zelenska, the wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in a BBC interview during a visit to Britain.
