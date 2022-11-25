Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
GERD is not ‘just’ heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach, which is acid-resistant, into the esophagus, which is less acid-resistant. Dr. James East, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says GERD may be common,...
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
Healthline
Throat Symptoms in Asthma: Tightness, Swelling, Reflux, and More
Swelling or tightness in your throat may be a symptom of asthma, but it could also be due to a co-occurring condition like GERD or vocal cord dysfunction. In some cases, it could signal a severe allergic reaction. Asthma, a common lung condition, is perhaps best known for symptoms such...
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
cohaitungchi.com
Do Thyroid Disorders Cause Forgetfulness and Brain Fog?
Thyroid disorders can cause difficulty with energy, concentration, and memory—often described as “brain fog.”. This article explains the link between thyroid function and memory, as well as how hypothyroidism (low thyroid function) and hyperthyroidism (high thyroid function) can mimic the symptoms of dementia. Thyroid and Memory. Your...
Medical News Today
Can someone have hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism?
While it is unlikely, a person may alternate between hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. This depends on the balance of thyroid antibodies present in autoimmune thyroid disorders. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the front of a person’s neck. It secretes hormones that help to control vital body...
MedicineNet.com
What Does It Mean When Nerve Pain Comes and Goes?
Nerve pain is a sharp pain that occurs along the nerves' path. It can come and go or stay for extended periods. The majority of nerve pain is caused by damage to the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) or nerves that connect the central nervous system to the muscles and other parts of the body.
Could Acid Reflux Be Responsible for Your Back Pain? Here's What Doctors Say
If you’ve ever burped after a meal and felt stomach acid in the back of your throat (it’s gross, we know), then you have been acquainted with acid reflux. Not to be mistaken for heartburn—which is actually caused by acid reflux—this unpleasant experience isn’t a reason to panic, but can lead to a more chronic condition, known as gastrointestinal reflux disease (GERD).
MedicalXpress
Exploring stomach cancer concerns
Stomach cancer, also called gastric cancer, is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach. It can affect several areas of the stomach, including the main stomach lining or where the esophagus meets the stomach. November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month, and experts at Mayo Clinic say there...
Medical News Today
What to know about hyperthyroidism and high blood pressure
Hyperthyroidism causes the body to produce too much thyroid hormone. People with this condition are more likely to have cardiovascular conditions such as high blood pressure, known as hypertension. The thyroid gland plays an important role in how the body uses energy. If it overproduces thyroid hormone, it can speed...
cohaitungchi.com
Understanding Muscle Pain and Weakness in Thyroid Disease
Muscle disease, or myopathy, may occur because you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Muscle problems related to these medical conditions are usually mild. Treatment of your thyroid disorder can help ease the symptoms. However, in some rare cases, myopathy related to thyroid disease can be...
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
Medical News Today
What to know about dehydration and joint pain
Staying hydrated helps flush toxins from the body. This can reduce inflammation and decrease friction between bones. When a person becomes dehydrated, inflammation and friction may increase discomfort around the joints. Dehydration occurs when the body loses too much fluid. It can cause a variety of symptoms, including fatigue and...
Ovarian Cysts Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Ovarian cysts can happen to anyone with ovaries. Here is a deep dive into what they are, how to find out if you have them, and how to treat them.
Healthline
Everything You Need to Know About Thoracic Endometriosis
Thoracic endometriosis is a rare condition that can cause chest pain and shortness of breath around the time of your period. It can also lead to life threatening complications like a collapsed lung. Thoracic endometriosis occurs when endometrial tissue grows inside your chest cavity, in or around your lungs. In...
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Hypothyroidism and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy tissues. This response is called autoimmunity, and it causes severe inflammation (painful swelling) that attacks the linings of joints. RA can also affect the organs, including the skin, eyes, and heart. Research shows...
Pepto Bismol Or Dramamine? Health Digest Survey Finds People's Go-To OTC Nausea Remedy
For the occasional bout of queasiness, we asked readers of Health Digest to share their preferred brand of over-the-counter nausea medication.
Can Sleep Apnea Cause Gastrointestinal Problems?
Sleep apnea can cause a host of different health issues, but can it cause gastrointestinal problems? Discover what experts say about sleep apnea and your gut.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Is it just heartburn or could it be GERD? Here's how to tell and what you should do
Are you one of the more than 60 million Americans that experience heartburn at least once a month? If you’ve never had heartburn, you’re among the lucky few. Heartburn is that irritating, burning sensation in your chest, typically after consuming a large meal or eating too quickly. Heartburn...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
Comments / 0