The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has tapped industry veteran Scott Rowe to lead communications for the collective bargaining entity that represents Hollywood’s major studios. Rowe’s appointment comes as the entertainment industry braces for potential labor strife next year, with the Writers Guild of America, Directors Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA master contracts covering most TV and film work expiring by the end of June. All three guilds are grappling with systemic changes that have up-ended Hollywood’s traditional compensation structures. That and the other massive changes across the industry are setting the stage for fireworks at the AMPTP’s famously...

20 MINUTES AGO