Related
Will Smith Broke His Silence On What Happened When He Slapped Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars, And He Said It Was A "Horrific" Night
"There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?”
How FNAA Social Impact Award Winner Brandice Daniel Is Bridging the Gap Between Brands & Designers of Color
On Nov. 30, Brandice Daniel will be honored with the Social Impact Award at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards. Below is an article from the magazine’s Nov. 28 print issue about Daniel’s efforts to create space for designers of colors and her outstanding success. For over a decade, Harlem’s Fashion Row CEO and founder Brandice Daniel has bridged the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion, providing a platform through events that teach, inspire and encourage. Keeping inclusivity at the forefront of her mission, Daniel’s philanthropic efforts have led to monumental moments with several legendary stars and powerhouse labels....
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She Recently Dropped To 100 Pounds While ‘Unwell’: ‘It Was Really Scary’
Model Emily Ratajkowski has opened up about her recent drastic weight loss, which left her weighing in at just 100 pounds. The 31-year-old star got candid about the “really scary” time in her life on the Nov. 29 episode of the High Low podcast and revealed stress caused her to shed so many pounds. “I think trauma lives in the body, that’s been my experience,” she told host Mia Khalifa. “When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight. I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary.”
Eric Fleishman, celebrity fitness trainer, dead at 53
Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman has died at the age of 53. The fitness personality, known as “Eric the Trainer,” died suddenly at his home in Glendale, California on Thanksgiving, his family announced Sunday in a post shared on his verified Instagram page. “We are heartbroken to share...
Gabrielle Union Embraces Renaissance Art Inspiration in Fendi Couture Gown at Gotham Awards 2022
Gabrielle Union arrived at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday in an all-black ensemble. For the awards, the actress looked to Fendi’s spring 2022 couture collection, wearing a detailed gown. The sleeveless gown had a mock neck and featured a white and gray illustration on the bodice that mimicked a Greek statue. Cinched at the waist, the gown incorporated a billowy wide train. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Union’s longtime stylist Thomas Christos Kikis helped curate the look. Some...
Will Smith, opening up about Oscars slap, tells Trevor Noah ‘hurt people hurt people’
Will Smith opened up to Trevor Noah about the now-famous slap at the Oscars in March during an appearance that aired Monday night on “The Daily Show.”. While promoting his forthcoming film “Emancipation,” Smith called it “a horrific night” and said he “lost it” when he stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock.
AMPTP Taps Scott Rowe to Lead Communications as Hollywood Labor Talks Loom
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has tapped industry veteran Scott Rowe to lead communications for the collective bargaining entity that represents Hollywood’s major studios. Rowe’s appointment comes as the entertainment industry braces for potential labor strife next year, with the Writers Guild of America, Directors Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA master contracts covering most TV and film work expiring by the end of June. All three guilds are grappling with systemic changes that have up-ended Hollywood’s traditional compensation structures. That and the other massive changes across the industry are setting the stage for fireworks at the AMPTP’s famously...
Was ‘Glass Onion’ a Success? Peeling Back the Layers on Netflix’s Box Office Gambit
Ahead of Thanksgiving, cinema owners, increasingly dismayed by the lack of compelling movies to screen and painfully aware that this fall’s only blockbuster, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” wouldn’t match the stratospheric grosses of its predecessor, approached Netflix with a plea. Would it be possible, they asked, for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the sequel to 2019’s box office hit “Knives Out,” to play in more theaters…and for a longer period of time? But Netflix held firm, believing its one-week, exclusive theatrical run in roughly 600 North American locations — far fewer venues than the typical major new release — would...
