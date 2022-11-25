The U.S. pulled out a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Iran to move onto the next stage of World Cup in Qatar. Christian Pulisic earned the U.S. its goal Tuesday at 37 minutes. He finished out the first half of play before being subbed out for Brenden Aaronson due to an abdominal injury, according to officials with the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.

12 MINUTES AGO