The pressure was mounting on the United States Men's National Team, but they answered the call with their win over Iran to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
The U.S. pulled out a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Iran to move onto the next stage of World Cup in Qatar. Christian Pulisic earned the U.S. its goal Tuesday at 37 minutes. He finished out the first half of play before being subbed out for Brenden Aaronson due to an abdominal injury, according to officials with the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.
THE YANKS certainly needed some Dutch courage to get through this one. And as a reward, this gutsy, young United States side get to take on Holland in the Last 16 – with Christian Pulisic back in the goals. Their knock-out stage deciding clash with Iran was geared up...
England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both scored Tuesday to put England into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Wales. England coach Gareth Southgate opted to add both players in the starting lineup for the team's final Group B match and they responded with all three goals — two from Rashford and the other from Foden.
