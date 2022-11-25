ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Iran vs. USA: Live World Cup 2022 updates

It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
Boston 25 News WFXT

US tops Iran to advance in World Cup

The U.S. pulled out a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Iran to move onto the next stage of World Cup in Qatar. Christian Pulisic earned the U.S. its goal Tuesday at 37 minutes. He finished out the first half of play before being subbed out for Brenden Aaronson due to an abdominal injury, according to officials with the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.
Boston 25 News WFXT

England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both scored Tuesday to put England into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Wales. England coach Gareth Southgate opted to add both players in the starting lineup for the team's final Group B match and they responded with all three goals — two from Rashford and the other from Foden.

Comments / 0

Community Policy