actionnews5.com
Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A woman died after being hit in the head with a rake, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said 53-year-old Marcia Averett was found unconscious Sept. 30. She died at the hospital just under a month later Oct. 20. According to...
1 Person Died After A Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Metro Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed a life. The crash happened on West Flamingo Road on Saturday morning. The preliminary crash report suggests that a 2022 Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound on West Flamingo road at a high rate of speed when a 2013 Dodge turned left onto the Hyundai’s path.
Police arrest man suspected in fatal shooting near MLK, Lake Mead
38-year-old Jason Spellman is behind bars on Monday in connection with a fatal shooting outside a residence in central Las Vegas.
Metro arrests man in North Las Vegas murder
Las Vegas Metro Police have a man in custody they say shot and killed another man in North Las Vegas over the weekend in the 1200 block of Hassell Avenue.
Deadly fire in North Las Vegas investigated after woman claims armed husband set fire to home, officials say
A deadly house fire is being investigated after a woman claims her husband set the house on fire while carrying a gun, according to NLVFD.
Suspect in custody after man shot while jump-starting car in central Las Vegas
A suspect in the murder of a 54-year-old man who was shot while jump-starting a car is in custody on Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says
Man dead after running into burning apartment in North Las Vegas, officials say
A man is dead after running into a burning apartment in North Las Vegas, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.
KTNV
One dead, one injured in fiery crash on Flamingo Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision caused both vehicles to burst into flame on West Flamingo Road on Saturday morning, according to Metro police. Evidence at the scene, statements from witnesses, and video surveillance indicate that a 2022 Hyundai Sonata traveled westbound...
Metro: Man shot and killed outside residence in east valley
Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in the east valley.
2nd man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing outside Las Vegas Jackpot Joanie’s
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another person accused in connection with a deadly stabbing outside a Jackpot Joanie’s last month has been arrested. James Deyro, 41, is facing charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder after a fight over property left a man dead. Just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 16, Las Vegas Metro […]
news3lv.com
One dead after car catches fire in southwest valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after two vehicles caught fire in an overnight crash on West Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the intersection of West Flamingo Rd and Lindell Rd around 3:46 a.m. on Saturday. Surveillance footage shows a Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police working barricade situation involving armed subject on roof
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is working a barricade situation Tuesday morning involving an armed subject on a roof. According to police, the incident is occurring in the 3400 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard. NLVPD says an armed subject is on top of...
Fox5 KVVU
Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
98online.com
12-year-old SoCal boy calls 911 as his father allegedly drives drunk with him in car: ‘I need help’
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A frightened 12-year-old boy called 911 after his father took him without notice and allegedly tried driving drunk from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. “I need help. My dad is trying to take me to Vegas. He’s acting weird,” the boy is heard telling dispatchers during the frantic phone call.
Las Vegas police unload 30-foot trailer of stolen goods
Las Vegas police and retailers are in the process of cataloguing a 30-foot moving trailer filled with stolen goods recovered from a suspected fencing operation.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after woman dropped off at hospital, pronounced deceased
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was dropped off at a local hospital and pronounced deceased by medical personnel. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 5:34 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a man beating a woman...
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after 3-car suspected DUI crash near Peccole Ranch
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed after a three-car crash near the Peccole Ranch neighborhood in Las Vegas Thursday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 10:58 p.m. Nov. 24 on S. Fort Apache Road near Red Hills Road. According to police, a Nissan...
Clark County to review facts in 2021 fatal shooting involving LVMPD officers
Clark County commissioners will hold a fact-finding review into the circumstances surrounding the death of Demetrius Roberts on Monday. Roberts was shot and killed by Metro officers on Oct. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas police: Missing teen last seen in Snow Mountain area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Paiute Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in the Snow Mountain area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation. Police said Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 26, near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon. Armendariz might be in severe […]
Las Vegas police report one man dead after drive-by shooting in east valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive.
