Illinois State

Can I be fired for being high at work in Illinois?

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After recreational marijuana use was made legal in Illinois in 2020, workers may be wondering if they can be fired for use of the drug at work.

The Illinois Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act makes it “unlawful for an employer to refuse to hire or to discharge any individual [or to disadvantage as to compensation or terms of employment] because the individual uses lawful products off the premises of the employer during non-working and non-call hours.”

Can I drive while high in Illinois?

This means workers can’t be punished if they use marijuana on their own time, as long as they don’t use it at work or show up to work under the influence.

Employers are still legally allowed to have zero-tolerance policies for workplace marijuana use.

The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act does not “prohibit an employer from adopting reasonable zero tolerance or drug-free workplace policies, or employment policies concerning drug testing, smoking, consumption, storage, or use of cannabis in the workplace or while on call provided that the policy is applied in a nondiscriminatory manner.”

Employers can still have policies related to drug testing, smoking or consuming cannabis while at the workplace, or performing job duties, and can prohibit an employee from using or being under the influence of marijuana while at work.

And yes, you can be fired.

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

However, employers must have a reasonable determination that an employee is actually under the influence at work, which could include documenting coordination problems, demeanor, unusual behavior, or carelessness on the job.

State law says that marijuana cannot be smoked in public places, such as hospitals, government places, streets and parks, according to Health Care Weekly . Residents are able to smoke at a private residence, which includes their home or friend’s homes. However, it cannot be done if a minor is present.

Illinois residents over 21 years of age can possess 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 milligrams of THC-infused cannabis products, and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.

Comments / 176

Kayy
4d ago

this has got to be the dumbest question ever. yes...you can be fired for being high at your job. just like you can be fired for being drunk on the job. when you got high is irrelevant. if you are intoxicated, it impacts your ability to do your job. and performance is a metric that you can be fired for.

Reply(17)
68
Harry Shutz
4d ago

let's think about this would you want your child's Doctor a surgeon operating on your child right after he smoke a blunt and got his Bell rung. 🤔

Reply(1)
36
Mr. Hippo
3d ago

You should see Amazon Fulfillment center parking lots reek of weed during lunch break 😄 No wonder my packages keep getting lost!

Reply(3)
23
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

