3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
OHSAA 2022-23 Division I wrestling preview: 15 teams to watch this season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As high school football season comes to a conclusion, winter sports are swinging into full gear. That means it’s wrestling time in Northeast Ohio. The cleveland.com area is home to some of the most competitive wrestling programs and biggest wrestling recruits in the country. The name at the top of that list is St. Edward, which will defend its state tournament and state duals crowns and once again run the gantlet against the area’s other top squads.
Benedictine vs. Shaw boys basketball: Second-quarter run pushes Bengals ahead of Cardinals, 62-53
While its first quarter wasn’t what it had hoped for, Benedictine remained in striking distance of Shaw in the first game of the Great Lakes Classic at Cleveland Heights on Nov. 26. The Bengals came out in half-court pressure that forced a bevy of Cardinals turnovers and went on...
Glenville rolls into state championship game with 52-7 win over Jefferson Area
The Tarblooders put up 345 yards of offense in the first half
OHSAA state semifinal Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 15 performances during the OHSAA football state semifinals. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:
OHSAA state semifinal football playoff scores for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the state semifinal scores from the OHSAA football playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Rekindle, Jews of Color to feature Nissim Black at Grog Shop Dec. 17
Cleveland-based Rekindle Fellowship is partnering with Jews of Color Cleveland and Wynnewood, Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis to host a Nissim Black concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Black is a rap artist and Black Orthodox Jew. He and his wife first married in...
Greater Cleveland’s largest non-profits, ranked 1 to 100 based on annual revenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Like people and businesses, non-profits took a hard hit during the first year of the pandemic. However, out of the more than 2,900 non-profits in Greater Cleveland, 100 still managed to generate more than $15 million in revenue, according to the latest federal tax documents. Four organizations...
Brunswick man Diamond in the rough as best male vocalist at Cleveland Music Awards
Gary Gomez is a truck driver by day and an award-winning singer who keeps Neil Diamond’s songs alive at night. As the front man of The Diamond Project, which is a Neil Diamond Tribute band with 10 members, Gomez was voted best male vocalist at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards Sept. 25 at FWD Day + Nightclub in the Flats in downtown Cleveland.
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
Yellow Jackets remain #1 with hard fought battle against Burning River Buckets, 121-111
The Burning River Buckets came to play in the first quarter of the home v. away showdown with the #1 ranked Steel City Yellow Jackets. The #10-ranked team from Cleveland jumped to a 12-0 lead at Mentor High School before Ace Pippens’ club could find the basket. With 8:41 to go in the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets called a timeout, facing the biggest deficit they’ve had all season.
Now Open: Au Jus, a Chicago-Style Italian Beef Shop in Parma
And you can buy them until 2 a.m. every day of the week
The Escape Game to open at Crocker Park
The Escape Game will open at 214 Crocker Park Blvd. during the summer of 2023. The facility will include five themed rooms: Prison Break, The Depths, Timeliner: Train Through Time, Special Ops: Mysterious Market and one to be announced. “We were on the hunt for a store where both locals...
10-year anniversary rally of the '137 shots' Cleveland police shooting deaths of unarmed Blacks Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell is November 29, 2022 at 5:15pm at Heritage Middle School....By Clevelandurbannews.com/Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsbloig.com.
Pictured are 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Malissa Williams and 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Timothy Russell. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog with some 5 million views on Google Plus alone.Tel: (216) 659-0473 and Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. Kathy Wray Coleman, editor-in-chief, and who trained for 17 years at the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio. We interviewed former president Barack Obama one-on-one when he was campaigning for president. As to the Obama interview, CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE AT CLEVELAND URBAN NEWS.COM, OHIO'S LEADER IN BLACK DIGITAL NEWS.
Heights Schools Foundation’s Executive Director Loebl outlines goals
Laura Schwartz Loebl brings over 30 years of experience working in nonprofit development, communications and sales to her new position as executive director of Heights Schools Foundation. The foundation is the nonprofit fundraising arm of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District, and in her new position, Loebl will work...
Cleveland pedestrian killed
Pianist Kofi Boakye was the crowd favorite, round after round, for the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition. Last week, he won the competition's grand prize of $20,000.
Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe
The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
Hebrew Academy, Mandel JDS among schools receiving state security money
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Nov. 28 that the state will support the installation of security upgrades schools across the state, including Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood and Akiva Academy in Youngstown. A total of 708 schools in 57 counties will...
Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
Photos From the Latest Emo Night at Mahall's
Fresh off its latest victory for Best Dance Party in Scene's annual Best of Cleveland awards, Jukebox Breakdown held its popular Emo Night CLE party at Mahall's. Here's what we saw.
Clevelanders reflect on JNF-USA National Conference
The JNF-USA National Conference returned in person Nov. 4 through Nov. 6 in Boston as 24 Clevelanders joined the other 1,400 conference-goers to learn about the projects of the Jewish National Fund. Ari Milgrom, JNF-USA Northern Ohio director, Chuck Whitehill, incoming board president of JNF-USA Cleveland chapter, and Sophie Geduld,...
