Milwaukee, WI

'Letters to Santa' returns to MKE airport

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
A Letters to Santa mailbox is returning to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport this month!

The special Santa mailbox will be placed outside of Concourse D in the main terminal. From Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 travelers can place their letters to Santa in the mailbox.

If you forget your letter or didn't have time to write one, the airport has pencils and paper next to the mailbox. When filling out your letter, airport officials ask that you include your name and address so they can ensure everyone who writes a letter gets a personalized response back.

Mitchell International said it will collect all of the letters and fly them on Alaska Airlines to Santa Claus at the North Pole. The letters will then be on display at Santa's Workshop through the remainder of the year.

To keep track of your letter and make sure it gets to Santa safely, follow the Mitchell International Airport on social media.

This is the third year the airport is offering the program. Back in 2021, the program won a first-place award at the Airports Council International-North America's Marketing and Communications Conference.

