maritime-executive.com

Korean Ports and Industry Slow on Day 5 of Truckers’ Strike

The South Korean government and the striking truckers’ union held their first talks on Monday, November 28, with both sides reporting there was no progress toward settling the five-day-old strike. While more talks are scheduled for Wednesday, the government’s patience with the strikers appears to be wearing thin with threats of a back-to-work order or other efforts to break the strike as the disruptions grow at the ports and across major industries.
maritime-executive.com

DSME Cancels Sovcomflot Order but Will Proceed with the Construction

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) reported in a stock exchange filing that it has terminated the third and final vessel in a contract to build three LNG carriers for Russia’s Sovcomflot. The shipyard however reports that it plans to build the vessels for its own account seeking a new buyer for the ships which were due for delivery in 2023.
rigzone.com

The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday

The U.S. didn’t run out of diesel last Monday, analysts at Standard Chartered stated in a new report sent to Rigzone. In the report, the analysts outlined that, on October 27, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson warned that by the Monday of Thanksgiving week, or in 25 days’ time, there would be no more diesel according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The analysts highlighted in the report that Carlson was correct in one point - dividing U.S. distillate (mainly diesel) inventories by demand in late-October did return the result 25 days. Where he was wrong, they said, is that having 25 days of demand in inventory is not the same as running out in 25 days, unless no fuel is refined or imported.
The Conversation U.S.

Railroad unions and their employers at an impasse: Freight-halting strikes are rare, and this would be the first in 3 decades

The prospect of a potentially devastating rail workers strike is looming again, prompting the Biden administration on Nov. 28, 2022, to call on Congress to intervene by passing legislation that would force them to agree to a new contract. Fears of a strike in September 2022 saw the White House pull out all the stops to broker a deal between railroads and the largest unions representing their employees. That deal hinged on ratification by a majority of members at all 12 of those unions. So far, eight have voted in favor, but four have rejected the terms. If even one continues to...
maritime-executive.com

UK Union Coordinates Strikes at BP and Reposl Offshore Energy Sites

The UK’s offshore energy sector has become an increasing target by the British union organization Unite seeking to recapture previous concessions and win wage improvements as the oil and gas sector rebounds. The union is delaying a planned strike for this week in order to coordinate it with a second action for a broader effort to address its demands against the offshore sector.
teslarati.com

Tesla Semi completes 500-mile journey weighing in at 81,000 pounds

The Tesla Semi’s first deliveries are drawing closer, and CEO Elon Musk is wasting no time on Twitter promoting the electric vehicle maker’s upcoming Class 8 all-electric truck. Based on Musk’s recent posts, it appears that the Semi is definitely ready to work for its customers, as the Tesla team recently completed a 500-mile journey with the vehicle weighing in at 81,000 pounds.
BBC

Driving examiners across UK to stage strikes over pay

Driving examiners and rural payment officers at more than 250 sites across the UK are to go on strike in a series of walkouts by civil servants. Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union will hold rolling strikes from 13 December to 16 January. The Driver and Vehicle...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 3-Amazon workers demonstrate at some German, French sites on Black Friday

Actions part of global call by Make Amazon Pay initiative. BERLIN/PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Some workers at Amazon sites in Germany and France downed tools on Black Friday, as part of a move across the world to target the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay.
The Independent

Talks between train operators and TSSA union over jobs row break down

Talks between rail union TSSA and train operators aimed at resolving a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions have broken down.The union said industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) told officials they have no authority from the Government to discuss pay or grading.The union – the Transport Salaried Staffs Association- said the breakdown was a “slap in the face for rail workers and passengers”, and warned it will now consider strike action for December.According to the TSSA, progress has been made on issues covering modernisation, staffing, job security and ticket offices, but when the subject turned to pay...
BBC

US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US

Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.

