Radio Iowa
Food pantries fear falling short of demand as cold hits
With Thanksgiving behind us now, Iowa food pantries are bracing for the winter ahead and a dramatic boost in demand as the year-end holidays near. Matt Unger, CEO of the Des Moines Area Religious Council, says while pandemic-era assistance, like extra SNAP benefits and increased unemployment benefits, helped for a while, it didn’t address the underlying problems with food insecurity.
KCRG.com
Woman from eastern Iowa pushing for bone marrow donor time off
Millions of Americans are headed home after Thanksgiving on what is traditionally known as the busiest travel day of the year. Show You Care: 'Reflections in the Park' returns to delight viewers in Dubuque, raise funds for Hillcrest. Updated: 9 hours ago. In tonight's Show You Care spotlight, KCRG-TV9's Cole...
Radio Iowa
Seminar to focus on how Iowa libraries plan for, respond to disasters
A half dozen Iowans who’ve led their public libraries through disasters will be featured in an online discussion tomorrow morning. “The hope is that people watching or listening to the webinar can learn from our disasters instead of having to have their own before they learn those lessons,” says Cedar Rapids Public Library director Dara Schmidt, who’ll be one of the panelists.
Radio Iowa
Key indicator that homelessness may increase in Iowa
The CEO of Iowa’s largest homeless shelter says a key indicator suggests more Iowans may become homeless in the months ahead. Melissa O’Neal, the CEO of Central Iowa Shelter and Services, says just before people can no longer afford to pay rent or a mortgage, the last thing they stop buying is food.
KCRG.com
Unlikely friendship that began accidentally on Thanksgiving, still going strong
Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot'. Shoppers encouraged to support local businesses on Small Business Saturday. Updated: 5 hours ago. All across the country, people are encouraged...
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
theperrynews.com
Quitline Iowa has plan to help you break nicotine addiction
Many smokers struggle with conflicting feelings about tobacco – they love it, and they hate it. Tobacco is their old friend and their worst enemy. If you’re a tobacco user, there’s a good chance you’d like to quit and have tried before. Quitline Iowa has a...
11 Normal Iowa Things That Out-of-Staters Think Are Weird [GALLERY]
Customs, traditions, and obsessions can vary greatly across the country. When people from outside Iowa think about the Hawkeye State, they might think it's nothing but corn, or in the case of the real geniuses, potatoes...that's another "I" state. I was reading recently an article from Laura at our "sister...
Radio Iowa
Don’t give away your personal information on ‘Giving Tuesday’
It’s the season of giving, but it’s also the season of scams. On this Giving Tuesday, Iowans who plan to make a donation to their favorite charity need to make doubly sure where they’re sending their cash, check or credit card information. Ashlee Kieler, a spokeswoman for...
KWQC
Iowa American Water Company explains “musty” taste and odor in water
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some customers in the Iowa Quad Cities are noticing a musty taste and odor in the water coming from the tap. Iowa American Water Company says it is aware of issue and says it is not a health concern. In a statement, the company says the odor is coming from changes in conditions of the Mississippi River, the source of water in the Quad Cities. Iowa American Water says it noticed an elevation in organics in the river and have made adjustments to its treatment process to alleviate the issue. As a result, The water may have a musty odor or a stronger odor of chlorine.
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2023 teacher of the year is from Mitchellville Elementary school
The Governor announced today that a Mitchellville Elementary School teacher is the 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year. Krystal Colbert says she knew from a young age that she wanted to be a teacher. “I had a lot of amazing educators in my own life who helped kind of shape that for me. I remember from a very young age, I had teachers who made me feel valued, and loved and respected,” Colbert says. “And I could really tell that they cared about me as a person, and they cared about my success in the future.”
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
Over 100 Animals Found Dead On Iowa Farm
People really show their true colors when it comes to the care that they give their animals. That’s what happened with an animal rescue this week. Over 100 animals were found dead on an animal farm Monday after groups were called to investigate a report of a dead sheep.
kiwaradio.com
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa Looks Forward To Dispelling Stereotypes
Altoona, Iowa — A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition this month. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition that impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
cbs2iowa.com
Rain, snow, and colder air on the way to eastern Iowa on Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A cold front will bring in rain, snow, and a change in the air early this week. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s Monday and early Tuesday. As the cold front moves through rain and...
KIMT
2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year is announced
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa – Iowa’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is Krystal Colbert of Southeast Polk Community School District. Governor Kim Reynolds announced the honor Monday for the 16-year veteran educator during an assembly at Mitchellville Elementary School. “I am proud of the amazing work Krystal Colbert is doing...
KIMT
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science
Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
KGLO News
New state medical director taught family doctors
DES MOINES — After a nearly year-long vacancy, the state medical director has been on the job for 49 days. Dr. Robert Kruse is not a native Iowan, but Kruse says he established strong roots here as a young adult. “I did start kind of my career path in...
iheart.com
Iowa Hospitals Ranked on Safety
(Iowa) -- Iowa ranks near the bottom of the U.S. in hospital safety in a new study by the Leapfrog Group. Leapfrog evaluated hospitals nationwide according to 22 metrics of patient safety, including quality of care, variety of medical procedures available, hygiene practices, and more. Iowa ranks 48th in hospitals...
