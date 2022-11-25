ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Announces Highly-Anticipated New Album With References to Her Rekindled Beau Ben Affleck

By Giovana Gelhoren
 4 days ago
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has entered her new era! On Friday Nov 25, the singer surprised fans and announced her new album named This Is Me… Now. If you’re a fan of the star, you probably already know what the title is a reference to. 20 years ago in 2002, Lopez released her third studio album titled This Is Me… Then. What a way to celebrate the album’s anniversary!

In the announcement on Instagram, Lopez is seen transforming from the This Is Me… Then cover artwork into the modern-day version of herself. In the modern version, she’s seen showing off her abs in a cropped corseted white top, baggy black leather pants and jacket and long straight locks.

In the caption, Lopez not only shared the name of the album, but listed all its songs too. Some standouts include “Dear Ben pt. II” and “Midnight Trip to Vegas,” referencing her rekindled love with Ben Affleck and their impromptu wedding ceremony in Vegas in July.

Other songs, like “Mad in Love,” “Can’t Get Enough” and “Greatest Love Story Never Told” continue to show how in love they really are. The new album, which seems to be a love letter to her new husband, will drop in 2023.

Prior to the exciting announcement, the superstar completely erased her entire Instagram account (including that first Instagram official Ben Affleck snapshot after their reunion) and changed all of her profile images to a black circle.

Unsurprisingly, her fans jumped on Twitter to speculate what it could be. One account wrote, “@JLo’s Instagram has been wiped! Something big must be happening! #JLOiscoming.” Another chimed in, “OMG @jlo DELETED ALL HER POSTS FROM INSTAGRAM!!!!!!!! WHAT IS HAPPENING.”

Indeed something big was in the works and we can’t wait for her new music soon!

Before you go, click here to see a complete timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.

