ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Hotel Worker Named ‘Hospitality Rockstar’

In Brooklyn Park, a deserving honor for someone who works in an industry that has endured some challenging times. Minneapolis Northwest Tourism honored one of its longtime hotel workers, Oscar Rosalez, with its “hospitality rockstar” award. Described as a “jack of all trades,” Rosalez works at the La...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Celebrates ‘Random Acts of Kindness’

The city of Brooklyn Center has recognized citizens nominated by other citizens for Random Acts of Kindness for 26 years. The purpose is to honor residents who make the community a wonderful place to live and work. This year, the city held a celebratory dinner for honorees. See a video...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

See 2,000 gingerbread houses on display in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – If you want to walk through a "Gingerbread" Wonderland, head on over to the Norway House in Minneapolis.They have more than 2,000 gingerbread houses set up for the holiday season, all made by people in the community.The event, which has been going on for eight years, is inspired by a tradition in Norway."It's really wonderful, especially when you see little kids with their parents or their grandparents coming in, and just kind of cross-generational sharing in the holiday spirit," said exhibit director Max Stevenson. "Grandparents especially love seeing structures that they recognize throughout the years."The Norway House is closed on Mondays, but will reopen on Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m.It's located off East Franklin Avenue between Elliot and 10th avenues.Click here for more information.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

Grow with KARE: How to care for your holiday cactus

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Judging from your pictures posted on the Grow with KARE Facebook page, you all are loving your holiday cacti right about now. And for good reason… they are gorgeous!. They are relatively easy to take care of with a few simple tips. They are...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Demolition Work Begins at Four Seasons Mall Site

It’s a moment some residents in Plymouth have waited years for. Demolition work began Monday at the former Four Seasons Mall site. The 17-acre property at Highway 169 and Rockford Road has sat empty since Marcello’s Pizza closed in 2012. The city of Plymouth purchased the site last...
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Woman Critically Injured in Plymouth Shooting

Charges are pending in a Plymouth shooting case in which a woman was critically injured. Plymouth police initially responded at about 7:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting at a residential home in the 14300 block of 40th Place North. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

"You can't beat it": Holidazzle returns to Loring Park, offers free fun for all

MINNEAPOLIS -- With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the holiday season is now in full swing. Holidazzle made its return to Loring Park this evening.WCCO's Allen Henry has a look at opening night and what you can expect this year."There's live music--seems to be good food and just a festive atmosphere. And that's what you'd expect on the holidays," said Joe Gorecki."It's been great. There's a lot of free things for kids and a lot of fun events and things and places to take pictures so it's been a lot of fun," said Jennifer Brown.Organizers say Holidazzle is a great...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Prior Lake standoff ends peacefully

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake police say a standoff in Prior Lake ended peacefully after almost nine hours. A post to the city's Facebook page says officers responded to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a man digging through the convenience store's dumpster.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Tami Kruzel: ‘Nobody should grieve alone’

Nobody should grieve alone. That is the deeply held belief of Tami Kruzel of Sartell, who knows all too well what those four words mean. Kruzel’s 18-year-old daughter, BriAnna, died suddenly, unexpectedly at home on Sept. 28, 2013. To this day, the cause of her death has never been determined.
SARTELL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota family has much to be thankful for 1 year after Thanksgiving home explosion

LINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Minnesota family is spending Thanksgiving reflecting on how far they've come.Last Thanksgiving, Staci and Geno Christensen lost everything they owned when their home in Linwood Township near Stacy burned down in a devastating fire.They seriously considered skipping the holiday this year."We really, for like the last year, talked about just like ordering Chinese food and just like hanging out," Staci said. "We literally had nothing."The Christensens suspect a gas leak combined with the oil in their turkey fryer to cause the explosion that took off part of their house.Miraculously, no one in their family was...
STACY, MN

