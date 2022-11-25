Dashcam footage shows the moment a family in Thailand were caught up in a horrific crash after a semi-truck crossed onto their side of the road, sending their vehicle flying.The truck is seen swerving, crossing over into the opposite lane, as the family were on route to Bangkok.After the crash, the family’s windscreen shattered as the vehicle rolled over amid terrified screams.Chokthawi Sithiinchai, a passenger in the family’s car, said: “We were on our way back from Lampang to Bangkok when the accident happened. There were people injured but nobody died.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak as independence referendum deniedDistressed elephant collapses while being forced to climb into truck in ThailandWild monitor lizard refuses to move from family's bathroom sunroof

5 DAYS AGO