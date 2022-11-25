Read full article on original website
Police officer arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs after man killed in crash
A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a man was killed following a car chase.Leicestershire Police said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am on Friday, but the driver refused, according to the police. Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his...
BBC
Man, 90, and woman, 79, killed in two-car crash
A 90-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman have died after a two-car crash on the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk in the Borders. The accident involving a blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Honda Jazz happened at the junction with the B7060 at about 15:25 on Saturday. Both the man...
BBC
Man critically injured in police shooting
A man is critically ill after being shot by police at a house in Somerset. Avon and Somerset Police said they entered the house on Wick Road near Weston-super-Mare at about 11:30 GMT as part of a firearms investigation. Inside the house an officer shot a man in his 30s....
BBC
Rhondda Cynon Taf: Man dies in crash with lorry in Llanharan
A man has died and a woman is in a critical condition after a head-on crash between a car and a lorry. Emergency services were called after the crash on the A473 in Llanharan, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 04:30 GMT on Saturday. Police said the crash, between High Corner...
BBC
Motorcyclist who died in crash on Angus road named
A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a car on an Angus road has been named. Jonathan Marsh, 48, from Brechin, was riding a black BMW R1150GS on the B961 at Monikie when it was involved in a collision with a MG5 EV. The incident took place at the...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
BBC
Man found dead in Wigan 'shot and attacked with acid' - police
A man whose body was found dumped on a street covered in "potentially hazardous" substances had been shot and attacked with acid, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has launched a murder inquiry...
15-Year-Old Dies After Being Turned Away By The Hospital
On September 21st, 2022, 15-year-old Zenizole Vena lost her life after being turned away by nurses at Motherwell clinic just because she didn’t have a police report. image for illustration purposes onlyPhoto byonlinemarkerting/unsplash.
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Three remain in custody after baby deaths
An investigation is continuing into the deaths of two babies whose bodies were found in a house.Three people remain in police custody following the discovery at an end-of-terrace property in Wildmill, Bridgend.South Wales Police said two men, aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.Magistrates have granted detectives a further 36 hours of detention to question those in custody.Officers are also awaiting the results of post mortem examinations and forensic tests to determine the causes of the deaths.Forensic examiners were at the three-storey house in Maes-Y-Felin and a...
Daily Beast
Mom Slams Woman Charged With Her 5-Year-Old’s ‘Devastating’ Murder
The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died over the weekend in Kemmerer, Wyoming, put her daughter’s alleged killer on blast in a series of Facebook posts, saying she and the child’s father are “beyond broken.”. Kayla Kartchner, 27, repeatedly slammed Cheri Lynn Marler—who was arrested Sunday...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
BBC
Leeds: Three arrested as man dies after pub incident
Three arrests have been made after a man died following an incident at a city centre pub in Leeds. Officers who were called to The Regent pub, in Kirkgate, at about 14:10 GMT on Saturday found the man unresponsive and he died later in hospital, police said. Those arrested in...
Teen Almost Loses Leg After Family's Pit Bull Attacks Her: "We Are Done With the Breed"
It was a normal Sunday morning. I was hanging out with friends. I went downstairs pretty quickly, opened the baby gate and as soon as I opened it, there the dog was. There was a small growl and he jumped at my throat first, but I turned away quick enough to he grabbed onto my leg. -Lexie Beebe.
Murders of two 16-year-old boys a mile apart are linked, say police
The fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys just a mile apart in south-east London are linked, police have said.One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon.As neighbours mourned the losses of the boys, police revealed on Sunday afternoon they are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured SUV-type vehicle in the area.Detective Superintendent Richard McDonagh, speaking at the scene of one of the incidents, told reporters: “Homicide colleagues are investigating and are treating the two murders as linked.“I can assure everybody affected...
Moment family miraculously survives semi-truck rollover crash
Dashcam footage shows the moment a family in Thailand were caught up in a horrific crash after a semi-truck crossed onto their side of the road, sending their vehicle flying.The truck is seen swerving, crossing over into the opposite lane, as the family were on route to Bangkok.After the crash, the family’s windscreen shattered as the vehicle rolled over amid terrified screams.Chokthawi Sithiinchai, a passenger in the family’s car, said: “We were on our way back from Lampang to Bangkok when the accident happened. There were people injured but nobody died.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More The full exchange: Blackford faces Sunak as independence referendum deniedDistressed elephant collapses while being forced to climb into truck in ThailandWild monitor lizard refuses to move from family's bathroom sunroof
3 bodies found at Riverside house fire, homicide investigation underway
Riverside Police are investigating what appears to be a homicide after three people were found dead inside a home in the city's La Sierra area. Friday night, investigators said the incident could be tied to an officer-involved shooting that happened earlier in the day in the Mojave National Preserve when deputies were in pursuit of a man who was shooting at them, investigators said. The man was shot and killed by deputies.Investigators are still looking into the connection between the two incidents. "The three victims we found inside this house earlier today are one male adult, and two female adults," said Ryan...
Texas Dad Arrested Years After 2-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead and Bleeding in Family’s Kitchen
A father in Texas was arrested last week after authorities found his 2-year-old daughter was found dead and bleeding from the nose and mouth inside their family home nearly two years ago. Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jos Gestes was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of abandoning...
Man died after 2.5-hour wait for ambulance, Cornish inquest hears
Coroner says delay ‘significantly reduced’ Tony Reedman’s chances of survival after stroke
Scrubs Magazine
Paramedic Unknowingly Treats Her Own Daughter After Accident
Jayme Erickson is used to dealing with tragic life-and-death situations as a paramedic. But the Canadian native never could have imagined that she’d be treating her own daughter on the job. She was called to the scene of a car crash on an icy stretch of road in Alberta on November 15. When she arrived, she found a teenager with severe injuries that looked fatal, Erikson remembered, so much so that she couldn’t even recognize her.
