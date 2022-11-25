Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
What’s Hurting Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock?
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock closed 7.2% lower on November 28. While there was no company-specific news, a broader market selloff following a senior Fed official’s comment about the inflation fight continuing until 2024 and China worries weighed on SFIX. The company offers online personal shopping and styling services. It’s...
tipranks.com
After Brutal 76% Fall, is Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA) a Buy?
Shares of Alibaba have been obliterated over the past couple of years. Based on its financials, the stock appears to be incredibly cheap. Nevertheless, Alibaba’s investment case is utterly speculative. Alibaba (NASDAQ: BABA) stock has declined by 41% over the past year and about 76% from its all-time high...
tipranks.com
Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%
Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation.
tipranks.com
‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now...
tipranks.com
Turned Out by Twitter? Take a Look at These 3 Stocks Instead
Twitter chaos might be off-putting for some. However, there are interesting social media alternatives to Twitter, and three of them are worth looking into right now. Now that Twitter has delisted, there are alternatives for investors who still believe in the power of social media. Here are three social media platform stocks, META, MSFT, and DWAC, that are investable right now and could thrive as Twitter flounders under its new ownership.
tipranks.com
3 Best Retail Stocks to Own, Post Black Friday Frenzy
Are all of the best deals gone, now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed? Not necessarily, as Wall Street’s offering up three high-conviction stocks as retail giants rake in the holiday revenue. Inflation? What inflation? Shoppers across the nation defied expectations and beat the CPI blues in...
tipranks.com
ZIM, DAC: What’s Behind the Painful Retreat of Shipping Stocks?
A drop in demand is taking a toll on the container market and companies operating in this space. Shares of the ocean transport operators ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) have lost about 60% and 32% of their value in six months, respectively (refer to the graph below). The normalization of demand following the last year’s peak is taking a toll on these marine shipping companies.
tipranks.com
CURLF, GTBIF, or IIPR: Which “Strong Buy” Cannabis Stock has Higher Upside Potential?
President Biden’s decision to review the classification of marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug and the legalization of cannabis by additional U.S. states has brought back the focus to cannabis sector even though uncertainty related to the federal legalization of cannabis prevails. We will discuss three cannabis stocks and see which stock presents a better investment opportunity as per Wall Street analysts.
tipranks.com
Sony (NYSE:SONY) Strengthens Distribution Business With Legendary Deal
Sony has agreed to handle the marketing and distribution of movies released by Legendary Entertainment globally, with the exception of China. Sony Group’s (NYSE:SONY) unit Sony Pictures has inked a multi-year deal with Legendary Entertainment to distribute the latter’s movie releases on a global level. Further, Sony will also take care of the home entertainment and TV distribution of those releases.
tipranks.com
Wall Street Loves These 4 “Strong Buy” Stocks Right Now
With another month left for the tumultuous year of 2022 to end, it’s a good time to prepare to make the most out of 2023 with Wall Street’s highest-rated stocks. Recently, Merck (NYSE:MRK), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM) have been rated favorably by Wall Street analysts.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Polestar Shares (NASDAQ: PSNY) Plunged Today
Shares of EV manufacturer Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) fell more than 13% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to the ongoing unrest in China due to the country’s strict lockdown policy. Investors seem to be worried that Polestar’s production and supply chains may be disrupted as...
tipranks.com
SoFi Stock: Buy the Dip or Bail? Analysts Weigh In
President Biden has once again extended the student loan moratorium, which will last through June 2023, with potentially another two months of payment pauses afterwards. This puts more pressure on SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock, as the fintech company makes money on student loan processing fees and thus the move will impact its revenue stream.
tipranks.com
Elon GOAT Fails to Impress Elon Musk
A group of entrepreneurs has built a gigantic sculpture to honor their idol, Elon Musk. The group seeks recognition for their co-founded crypto token, Elon GOAT, by gifting it to Musk. A group of cryptocurrency fanatics and Elon Musk enthusiasts have created a 12,000-pound sculpture of a Musk-headed goat riding...
tipranks.com
Superior Gold Stock (TSXV:SGI) Falls after Underwhelming Q3 Earnings
Superior Gold reported its Q3-2022 earnings earlier today, and the results could have been better. Investors seem to agree too, as the stock is down on the day. Superior Gold (TSXV:SGI), a gold producer that operates in Australia, reported its third-quarter results earlier today, which contributed to the stock falling by 4%. Please note that all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. Last year, SGI’s quarterly revenue was $34.2 million, but in Q3 2022, it fell to $25.7 million, missing estimates by about $1 million. Additionally, its adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.03 ($0.042 in Canadian dollars), lower than the positive $0.01 reported in the same period last year. Still, those results beat the -$0.043 consensus estimate (-$0.06 in Canadian dollars).
tipranks.com
Cryptocurrencies to Watch – Week of November 27
This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where they may go from here. As mentioned in last week’s market breakdown, three weeks after the FTX collapse, it is still...
tipranks.com
CrowdStrike (NYSE:CRWD) Q3 Earnings Preview: What’s in Store?
CrowdStrike is set to release its third-quarter results on Tuesday. While the company is expected to benefit from continued demand for cybersecurity solutions, insiders and hedge funds are bearish on the stock. Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter Fiscal 2023 results after the market closes on...
tipranks.com
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Muscles Through Black Friday Sales
Peloton Interactive saw solid demand for its “discounted” offerings on Black Friday. The company certainly hopes that the good times continue well into the holiday season. American exercise equipment and media company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) may have registered robust sales on Black Friday, as per Adobe Analytics data.
tipranks.com
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Snowflake has been delivering strong revenue growth amid the rapid transition of enterprises to the cloud. That said, investors are concerned about the company’s profitability and the impact of macro challenges on its top line. Cloud-based data warehouse company Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is scheduled to announce its fiscal third-quarter results...
tipranks.com
3 Economic Reports That Will Affect Your Portfolio This Week
Here are three important economic events to pay attention to this week. Each of them could impact your stock portfolio, so be prepared for these reports. The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) will be published on Tuesday. Consumer optimism or pessimism about the upcoming state of their finances is revealed by the CCI. We assume that optimistic consumers will spend more and stimulate the economy.
Elon Musk Sleeps Next To Guns, Diet Coke And This Tibetan Ritual Object — But Coasters Find No Place On The Bedside Table
Elon Musk, who leads Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla, has an eclectic array of items on his bedside table. What Happened: Musk posted a photo of the table next to his bedstead on Monday. Items that can be seen in the image include four cans of Diet Coke, two guns — one kept in a case with a painting of Washington crossing the Delaware river — and a mystical object with Indian and Tibetan origins.
Comments / 0