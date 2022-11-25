Superior Gold reported its Q3-2022 earnings earlier today, and the results could have been better. Investors seem to agree too, as the stock is down on the day. Superior Gold (TSXV:SGI), a gold producer that operates in Australia, reported its third-quarter results earlier today, which contributed to the stock falling by 4%. Please note that all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. Last year, SGI’s quarterly revenue was $34.2 million, but in Q3 2022, it fell to $25.7 million, missing estimates by about $1 million. Additionally, its adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.03 ($0.042 in Canadian dollars), lower than the positive $0.01 reported in the same period last year. Still, those results beat the -$0.043 consensus estimate (-$0.06 in Canadian dollars).

18 HOURS AGO