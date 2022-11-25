Read full article on original website
Related
Police failings ‘materially contributed’ to murders of mother and daughter
Family accuses force of ‘appalling’ failure to protect Raneem Oudeh and Khaola Saleem, killed by Oudeh’s abusive former partner
Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told
A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
Lifer who shot dead policeman in 2003 given second life term for prison attack
A convicted killer who wounded a female prison officer in a “frenzied” 10-second attack while serving a life term for shooting a policeman in 2003 has been given a further life sentence.Former US marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used a potentially “deadly” homemade pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.Pc Broadhurst was shot in Leeds at point blank range on Boxing Day 2003, as he and other officers checked on a suspected stolen car.A week-long trial at Worcester...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Rape Allegations
However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn’t. The country’s total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
‘White rich boy justice’: Family rages as Florida cannibal killer Austin Harrouff may be free again
A cannibalistic double-murderer from Florida could end up walking the streets again — without ever going to trial. Former Florida State University fraternity member Austin Harrouff, 25, was deemed not guilty by reason of insanity Monday after randomly hacking John Stevens and his wife Michelle Mischon to death with a machete in 2016. Deputies said they found Harrouff kneeling over Stevens and gnawing on his face, noting that he spit out pieces of flesh before being taken into custody. After six years of delays, friends and relatives of the slain couple expected the case to go to trial Monday — but were...
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
BBC
Women drugged victim with GHB - murder trial
A 33-year-old man was murdered after two women drugged him in his flat with the sedative GHB, a court heard. Saul Murray died in the early hours of 27 February in New Town Street, Luton. Luton Crown Court heard that one of the women made contact with the victim...
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
Three remain in custody after baby deaths
An investigation is continuing into the deaths of two babies whose bodies were found in a house.Three people remain in police custody following the discovery at an end-of-terrace property in Wildmill, Bridgend.South Wales Police said two men, aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.Forensic examiners were at the three-storey house in Maes-Y-Felin and a grassed area at the rear of the street has been cordoned off.Huw David, leader of Bridgend County Borough Council, said: “This is shocking and tragic news, and the residents of Wildmill are supporting...
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
Family of teenager left in wheelchair after gang stabbing call for end to knife crime
The family of a teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street in Brixton, south London, for nearly an hour have called for an end to knife crime after his two attackers were given life sentences.James Bascoe-Smith was 16 when he was attacked by Leon Rashid and Taiquane Lewis last February and has been left in a wheelchair, with life-changing injuries, after the incident.He was a completely innocent victim of the gang stabbing.“I urge people who carry knives to stop,” Rachel Duncan, James’s aunt, said after the sentencing.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Road blocked in London after three people were stabbed in North LondonTory minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants over conditionsWaving bus passengers stop behind journalist during live report on strike disruption
Daily Beast
Mom Slams Woman Charged With Her 5-Year-Old’s ‘Devastating’ Murder
The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died over the weekend in Kemmerer, Wyoming, put her daughter’s alleged killer on blast in a series of Facebook posts, saying she and the child’s father are “beyond broken.”. Kayla Kartchner, 27, repeatedly slammed Cheri Lynn Marler—who was arrested Sunday...
Mexico Charges Suspect In Shanquella Robinson's Death
Shanquella Robinson’s family is closer to justice after Mexico filed charges against a suspect in her mysterious death. Robinson died shortly after arriving in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, on a group trip with friends. NBC News reports that local authorities obtained an arrest warrant for an American woman.
BBC
Astley crash accused admits killing woman by dangerous driving
A man has admitted causing the death of a trainee teacher in a car crash near Shrewsbury. Charlotte Hope, 19, died at the scene when her Volkswagen Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley at about 16:15 BST on 9 April. Her mother was also seriously...
Man to be sentenced for murdering woman who died 20 years after he torched her
A man will be sentenced for murdering his partner – who died 21 years after he doused her with petrol and set her on fire.Steven Craig, 58, inflicted horrendous injuries on Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998.He was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the attack on Ms Kirk, a mother-of-two, and handed a discretionary life sentence with a minimum term of nine years for that and two other offences.Craig served over 15 years in prison but was arrested and charged with murder in June 2021 after Ms Kirk’s death...
Kyle Rittenhouse Insists Girlfriend Skyler Bergoon 'Not a Gold Digger'
The teenager, who fatally shot two men in 2020 riots but was found not guilty of murder, is currently appealing for cash for his legal fund.
Accused’s nursing colleagues deny administering insulin to baby boy
Three nurses have denied they gave insulin to a baby boy allegedly poisoned by their colleague Lucy Letby, a court has heard.Each gave evidence on Wednesday about their involvement in the care of the premature-born twin at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.Nurses Shelley Tomlins, Sophie Ellis and Belinda Williamson were on duty in August 2015 in the days that followed the infant’s birth.It is the Crown’s case that Letby, 32, attempted to murder the youngster, referred to as Child F, by intentionally administering insulin shortly after midnight on August 4 2015.Jurors at Manchester Crown Court have heard Child...
Florida man accused of killing couple, biting victim's face to go to trial as judge weighs insanity plea
Austin Harrouff, a former college student who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and chewed on a victim's face, goes to trial on Monday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Walmart Killer Andre Bing Continued To Shoot Co-Workers After They Died: Report
“The way he was acting – he was going hunting,” surviving staff member Jessica Wilczewski recalled. More harrowing details are emerging regarding the tragic mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart earlier this week. After killing five of his colleagues, team leader Andre Bing shot himself. According to one of the surviving employees, the gunman looked as though he was “going hunting” when he entered the break room with a semi-automatic handgun.
