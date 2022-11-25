ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Salvation Army’s red kettle bells ring outside Kroger this holiday season

 4 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bells will be ringing outside of Kroger stores this holiday season as the grocery store chain partnered with The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign to help raise funds to support those in need.

Red Kettle volunteers will ring the Red Kettle bells at local Kroger stores to encourage donations.

“The need among families and individuals is greater than ever this year and we believe it’s important to continue supporting the Red Kettle Campaign,” said Tammie Young-Ennaemba, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Donations made through the annual Red Kettle campaign help provide meals for the hungry, shelter for the homeless and assistance to those in crisis who need help and hope throughout the year.”

Young-Ennaemba said Kroger’s partnership with The Salvation Army aligns with their Zero Hunger/Zero Waste boldsocial impact plan to create communities free of hunger and waste by 2025.

The Salvation Army red kettle campaign began in 1891 by Captain Joseph McFee, a Salvation Army officer who was looking for a way to cover the cost of the community Christmas meal.

The tradition continues still today and donating at Christmastime helps The Salvation Army care for homeless and needy families and serve 30 million people through over a dozen of other services all year long.

