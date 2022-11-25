ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburgh, IN

Edinburgh man arrested on murder charge after Thanksgiving shooting

By Joe Hopkins
 4 days ago

EDINBURGH, Ind. — A 20-year-old Edinburgh man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed a person on Thanksgiving, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 15000 North Bluff Road.

They arrived to find a “male subject” suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, said BCSO. He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office later identified the deceased as 49-year-old Wayne E. McGeorge Jr.

Columbus police seek driver who opened fire during Thanksgiving road rage shooting

The sheriff’s office said Damion Bryant was identified as the shooter. He was interviewed by detectives and is being held without bond at the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder, per BCSO.

“At this time the investigation is ongoing, we will not be releasing further details surrounding this incident at this time,” said BCSO Detective Dane Duke in a news release.

