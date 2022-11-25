Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake will be hosting their 21st Annual Christmas Tour of Homes this weekend. The tour, which will allow the public to purchase tickets for $25 to take a festive tour of some of the most extravagant homes in and around Kimberling City. The tour will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Homes will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the hospitality room, located at the Kimberling Area Library, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No ticket is required to go to the hospitality room, which will feature basket drawings and complimentary coffee and cookies. Tickets for the tour will be available at the library.

KIMBERLING CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO